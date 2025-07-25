Danielle Kelly, four others released by ONE Championship

By James De Rozario
Published Jul 25, 2025 17:35 GMT
(From left) Meng Bo, Danielle Kelly, Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg. [Images courtesy from ONE Championship]
(From left) Meng Bo, Danielle Kelly, Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg. [Images courtesy from ONE Championship]

ONE Championship has released five athletes from its roster, including former ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly.

Alongside Kelly, four other MMA competitors, Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg, Meng Bo, Xie Wei, and Antonio Mammarella, also departed the world's largest martial arts organization. The Bangkok Post broke the news first after a quick check on the promotion's athletes page on its official site this past Wednesday.

Danielle Kelly competed six times in the promotion's submission grappling ranks, winning three back-to-back matches against Mariia Molchanova, Ayaka Miura, and Jessa Khan, the last of which earned her recognition as the promotion's first female submission grappling world champion.

Unfortunately, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt went down in back-to-back matches against Brazilian ground game wizard Mayssa Bastos in their world title matchups last year.

Meanwhile, Chinese MMA standout Meng Bo will look for opportunities elsewhere after racking up a 6-4 run in ONE Championship.

The Tiger Wang Gym affiliate got her tenure off to a flyer, winning three back-to-back appearances against Laura Balin, Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol, and Samara Santos. Since then, though, she's only managed three wins from seven appearances.

Mongolia's Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg, 28, was released after losing four of his last five outings. The Zorky MMA standout last featured in a submission defeat to Jhanlo Mark Sangiao at ONE Fight Night 33 earlier this month.

Last but not least, Xie Wei's campaign on the global stage came to an end after a run of three successive defeats. Australian-based Italian Antonio Mammarella went 0-2 in ONE Championship, tapping out to Adrian Lee in his debut at ONE 167 and suffering a unanimous decision defeat to Oliver Axelsson.

Liam Nolan also exits ONE Championship

ONE lightweight Muay Thai standout 'Lethal' Liam Nolan also parted ways with ONE Championship after his contract with the promotion expired.

The 28-year-old warrior took to Instagram on Wednesday to bid his farewell and thank ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for the opportunity to ply his trade under the ONE banner.

"Happy to announce I'm a free agent and looking to get busy! Promotors get me 🙏🏻👊🏻. I had an amazing run with @onechampionship truly an amazing platform to be in for now me and my team decided it's best to part ways and I want to thank the team at one and @yodchatri for allowing me this. I'm still keen to build some momentum and get going to my full potential that I know I can be. Let's get going !!," he wrote.
Nolan went 4-5 in the promotion. His last two matches in the promotion ended up in defeats to Nauzet Trujillo and Abolfazl Alipourandi.

