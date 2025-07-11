"Our current trajectory is strong" - Chatri Sityodtong addresses false narratives targeting ONE Championship

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has responded to what he believes is a coordinated misinformation campaign targeting his promotion.

Ad

In a lengthy social media post, Sityodtong emphasized that ONE is experiencing continued growth and a strong financial trajectory.

Sityodtong penned a comprehensive statement addressing false narratives circulating online. The head of the world’s largest martial arts organization highlighted ONE's resilience in the face of attacks designed to distort the company’s true performance and mission.

He wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“Over the last several years, as ONE has grown exponentially in popularity around the world, it has become a target of increasingly sophisticated online and PR attacks by malicious parties. The goal of these attacks is to spread false narratives and paint a distorted picture of ONE through misleading and/or outright untrue information.”

Ad

Trending

"Our current trajectory is strong, and we are very close."

Ad

The CEO also clarified several key misconceptions, including false claims about the organization's broadcast partnerships.

Contrary to rumors suggesting ONE's Amazon Prime Video deal was ending, he confirmed:

"The truth is that it is a five-year deal that runs through mid-2027."

ONE signed a multi-year deal with Prime Video to broadcast live martial arts events to subscribers in the United States and Canada in April 2022.

In 2025 alone, the promotion has featured six fight cards featuring multiple world title matchups on the video-on-demand streaming service owned by Amazon.

Ad

The promotion's next U.S. primetime event, ONE Fight Night 33, will also be available to Prime Video subscribers live this Friday, July 11.

Ad

Chatri Sityodtong commited to ONE mission despite challenges

Addressing the broader context of misleading attacks on the organization, Chatri Sityodtong explained that this, unfortunately, comes with building a global brand.

The CEO acknowledged that building a global sports property requires significant investment, and ups and downs are part of the process.

He explained:

"For many years, we were running extremely high costs with very limited revenue because we were investing in our global brand, building a global content engine to serve broadcasters and platforms in 195 countries, recruiting superstar athletes from around the world."

Ad

"While my team and I are certainly frustrated, we understand it comes with the territory when building a young, high-profile global brand that is doing something bold and meaningful."

Ad

Reinforcing ONE's core mission, Chatri Sityodtong concluded by emphasizing the promotion's commitment to producing martial arts heroes. At the same time, he thanked fans for the continuous support since the promotion's inception in 2011.

Chatri Sityodtong added:

"Since Day ONE, our mission has been to unleash real-life superheroes who ignite hope, strength, dreams, and inspiration. Their stories of triumph over adversity and victory over impossible odds inspire greatness in everyone everywhere."

Ad

“As a leading indicator of popularity and monetization, ONE has sold out venues in multiple countries in different corners of the world and has trended on Google and/or social media repeatedly across the globe. There is no denying that ONE has a product and superstar world champion athletes that millions of fans around the world love and adore.”

Ad

Check out his full statement here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.