“I just don't post about it” - Danielle Kelly reveals she has been quietly working on her MMA game

When Danielle Kelly signed with ONE Championship in early 2022, it was to help the promotion establish a steady division of submission grappling stars, but the young jiu-jitsu standout shared her intention to move into mixed martial arts at some point.

Making her debut at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary event ONE X, Kelly put on a dominant showing against Mei Yamaguchi. The performance earned Kelly a $50,000 bonus and since then, fans have been clamoring to see the submission grappling prodigy back in the circle.

While Kelly appears to be intent on competing in the submission grappling division, a turn to MMA is definitely on the cards. While speaking to South China Morning Press, Kelly discussed her intentions to enter the world of MMA.

“For sure, I definitely want to get my feet wet first,” said Kelly.

Lately, Kelly has been trading barbs online with ONE’s reigning atomweight women’s world champion Angela Lee. Months back, rumors began swirling that a submission grappling contest between the two was being considered. Kelly welcomed the opportunity as Lee went on record saying she would submit Kelly in a potential showdown. Kelly addressed a meeting with Lee while speaking to SCMP.

“I'm still doing MMA and like striking training. I have been for the past two or three years now, I just don't post about it. I mean, jiu-jitsu will always be my first. So [Angela Lee] said she would submit me, I'm up all for that. Let's do it.”

Danielle Kelly’s “legit grapplers” comment set the timer on an inevitable explosion

While Danielle Kelly and Angela Lee have taken potshots at one another in the media prior to the ONE Championship x Amazon Prime press conference in Los Angeles, it was Kelly’s comment about focusing on “legit grapplers” that really set things in motion.

Lee was quick to respond in an exclusive with Thicc Boy Studios saying:

“Honestly this whole thing about [Danielle] Kelly and how she was at the press con, and seeing her over the past few days, she seems like she’s a little bit so into herself, right? I don’t got time for that, honestly. I’m focused on the big fights right now -- my title defense, or moving up in weight, capturing that second belt, so I think she’s just trying to drag me and pull me in, get herself a big fight. I’m just gonna tune her out.”

While Lee’s intentions may be to tune out the photogenic grappler, there is genuine interest in seeing the two meet in the circle. Though she’s not known as a grappler, eight of Lee’s 11 victories in the circle have come via submission, making her incredibly dangerous on the ground and a legit challenge for Danielle Kelly. The competitors are confident in their ability to win, and it appears ONE Championship is taking a hard look at trying to make it happen. It’s just a matter of time before these women face-off against each other.

