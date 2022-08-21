“He’s going to come in better prepared” - Danny Kingad picking Ok Rae Yoon to beat Christian Lee

Ok Rae Yoon is just days away from the opportunity to prove he is the true ONE lightweight world champion. While Ok currently holds the title of world champion, many fans and fighters questioned the validity of his win over Christian Lee nearly a year ago at ONE: Revolution.

On that night, Lee stepped into the circle as the world champion, and in his opinion, he should have still walked away with the gold. Instead, a controversial unanimous decision for Ok Rae Yoon was announced, and the South Korean was crowned as the new king of lightweights. Since that night, much has been said between the two fighters, but no questions will be left unanswered when the two meet in the ONE 160 main event on August 26.

Everyone seemingly has an opinion on what happened that night in September 2021. With a rematch right around the corner, everyone is buzzing over how things will be different this time, including ONE flyweight competitor and No. 4 ranked contender Danny ‘The King’ Kingad. Speaking to ONE Championship, Kingad gave his prediction for the long-awaited lightweight rematch:

“If Ok Rae Yoon comes into this rematch with improved wrestling and grappling defense, especially on the mat, he will win the fight. Because of that, I am picking Ok to beat Christian again. I think he’s going to come in better prepared for what Christian brings to the table.”

Eddie Alvarez isn’t so sure Ok Rae Yoon should be the ONE lightweight champion

‘The Underground King’ Eddie Alvarez is gearing up for his own return to action this fall. Though no date has been confirmed, the former world champion was in Los Angeles as part of the ONE Championship x Amazon Prime press conference and confirmed that he would have a return date worked out before leaving town. It’s yet to be seen if that happened, but in the meantime, Alvarez is keeping an eye on some big up-and-coming bouts, including the ONE 160 main event.

While speaking to ONE Championship, Alvarez discussed the lightweight division as a whole. In the process, ‘The Underground King’ seemed to suggest that reigning champion Ok Rae Yoon may have earned an undeserved decision victory over Christian Lee to capture the ONE lightweight title:

"I think it's a bunch of killers, man. I think it always has been. I do think I'm one of the best guys in that division. I feel like, you know, I've had some kind of weird shakes. I feel like, Ok, our champion right now has gotten some really good nods, really good decisions. And I don't want to say a championship belt isn't warranted, but I think the decisions could have easily gone the other way on all three opponents."

