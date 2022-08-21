Danny Kingad says Thanh Le will ‘put Tang Kai to sleep’ if Chinese fighter doesn’t use his wrestling

Former ONE flyweight world title contender Danny 'The King' Kingad recently gave his thoughts on the explosive ONE 160 co-main event between Thanh Le and Tang Kai. The ONE featherweight world title bout is an epic battle between two knockout kings.

Le and Tang have 24 knockouts between them, and it's no secret what their favorite weapons are: their nuclear power in every limb. To Kingad, however, one aspect of the fight has to be utilized if one wants to be victorious, particularly for Tang.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Kingad pointed out an underrated aspect of Tang's MMA game:

"To be honest, we can’t really say if this fight will hit the ground. Because when Edward Kelly fought Tang Kai, Tang used his wrestling. He was able to hold his own against Edward, who is a strong wrestler. I think if Thanh Le puts enough pressure on him, Tang will try to use his wrestling."

'The King' then explained what could happen if Tang fails to use his wrestling against Le:

"But if he doesn’t, I think Le will put Tang to sleep. Tang is confident he can strike with Le, which could be his downfall. Le has fantastic footwork and very powerful kicks."

A very insightful take by Kingad. Tang could consider this analysis as it might come in handy on August 26. MMA is a tricky sport, and one has to be able to utilize all of its facets to become successful. To land the knockout blow, Tang must keep Le thinking of other threats, like his wrestling.

Danny Kingad thinks Thanh Le vs. Tang Kai "could come down to who lands a clean shot first"

To conclude his analysis of the ONE 160 co-main event, Danny Kingad made a fair and just prediction:

"That being said, this fight could come down to who lands a clean shot first. Both of them have the power to end fights instantly."

This is fairly accurate. When two fighters with fight-ending power collide, it truly boils down to who lands the kill shot first. Thanh Le and Tang Kai can end the fight at any moment. What is truly intriguing is who between the two fighters will find a way to be the first to land the KO punch.

We'll just have to tune in on August 26 to find out.

Edited by Avinash Tewari