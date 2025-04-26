Dante Leon on maintaining close ties with Giancarlo Bodoni despite thriving BJJ careers: “We still make an effort to stay in touch”

Though their careers have taken different paths in recent years, Dante Leon still maintains a close relationship with friend and fellow BJJ world champion, Giancarlo Bodoni.

Leon and Bodoni first met in 2018 as the only two North American representatives on a team brimming with Brazilian talent. Unsurprisingly, the two latched onto one another from the get-go, rooming together and training alongside one another.

Before long, Leon and Bodoni became two of the best pound-for-pound grapplers in the world. Leon went on to become a multi-time IBJJF world champion while Bodoni topped the podium at the ADCC twice.

With their careers flourishing, Leon and Bodoni have found little time to link, but that hasn't stopped them from staying in touch, trading training tips, and venturing out together.

“We’ve taken training trips together to go different places and hang out, things like that," Leon told ONE Championship in a recent interview. "So even though we don’t see each other that much, we’re still best of friends. We still make an effort to stay in touch with each other."

On August 1, Giancarlo Bodoni will join Leon in ONE Championship, making his promotional debut at ONE 173 in Denver, Colorado.

By then, Dante Leon could very well be a ONE world champion.

Dante Leon challenges for his first ONE world championship at ONE Fight Night 31

Dante Leon stormed onto the scene late last year, earning a spectacular submission victory over Bruno Pucci in his first promotional appearance.

A month later, he returned to the Circle for a scrap with two-time ONE world title challenger Tommy Langaker. Leon delivered another dominant showing, defeating the Norwegian via unanimous decision and setting the stage for a scrap with reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world titleholder Tye Ruotolo.

Leon will challenge Ruotolo on Friday, May 2, when ONE Championship heads back to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok for a loaded ONE Fight Night 31 card on Amazon Prime Video.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

