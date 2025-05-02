Dante Leon not sleeping on Tye Ruotolo’s supposedly weak guard game: “He just gets on top of anybody”

Dante Leon is not sleeping on any aspect of Tye Ruotolo's game.

Ad

After a stellar start to his ONE run, earning back-to-back victories over Bruno Pucci and Tommy Langaker just a few short weeks apart, the multi-time IBJJF world champion will look to add 26 pounds of ONE gold to his collection when he challenges Ruotolo, the reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

The two BJJ specialists will co-headline ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2, emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking with the promotion, Leon addressed claims that Tye Ruotolo has a weak guard game, saying:

"I think that Tye, we just don't see him play a lot of guard. We just don't see him do things like that very often. And why does he really need to if he just gets on top of anybody and just, you know, do what he does or force people to get down on the bottom?"

Ad

Much has changed since the last time Dante Leon met Tye Ruotolo on the mat

ONE Fight Night 31 will be Tye Ruotolo's third career meeting against Dante Leon, the first two going down between 2020 and 2021.

Leon bested Ruotolo in their inaugural meeting at Grapplefest 8, but the ONE world champion scored some redemption, landing a guillotine submission victory over Leon under the Who's Number One banner.

Ad

Ad

Reflecting on how both of them have evolved over the years, Leon said:

"It's over three years, really. At least two, three years since we've gone against each other. So it's crazy to think about how far we've come and see the huge changes in me and him, which should be here in the fight. I'm excited."

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.