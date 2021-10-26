Darren Till appears to be getting the tattoo of his ex-girlfriend covered up

Darren Till recently uploaded a post to his Instagram account where he can be seen training in the gym.

One noticeable thing about the clip is that Till's tattoo of his ex-girlfriend on his arm is not clearly visible. This has led to the assumption that 'The Gorilla' might be getting the original ink covered up.

You can have a look at the tattoo on Darren Till's arm below:

Previously, there was a rumor going around in the MMA world that the tattoo on Till's arm depicted former UFC fighter Paige VanZant.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, the 28-year-old cleared the air, saying the rumors weren't true.

"No, it's not. It's my girl. It was a surprise for her on her birthday. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to do something different. I’m going to get a tattoo of her face.' It's not Paige VanZant, I don't even know who that is. As I’ve told you about my girl, she’s next to none other. So every time I fight, she fights too. And she gets beat up with me, do you know what I mean? So if she’s p*****g me off, I just go to the gym and let some guys punch me [laughs]."

Catch Till's comments in the interview below:

Guilherme Cruz @guicruzzz Darren Till wins at #UFCRotterdam , so let's look back at the day everyone thought he had a Paige VanZant tattoo. Darren Till wins at #UFCRotterdam, so let's look back at the day everyone thought he had a Paige VanZant tattoo. https://t.co/k7kQtSxNVm

Darren Till's future in the UFC seems uncertain

Once considered one of the future stars of the promotion, Darren Till is currently going through a rough patch in the UFC. 'The Gorilla' has lost four out of his last five fights. He last fought Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 36 and lost the contest via third-round submission.

Before that, the 28-year-old competed against former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in a five-round fight. Till came up short and lost the main event bout via unanimous decision.

The two losses before that came at welterweight. After edging out a decision victory against Stephen Thompson, 'The Gorilla' fought Tyron Woodley for the title. He was finished via D'Arce choke in the second round.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What followed was a devastating loss at the hands of Jorge Masvidal, who knocked the Englishman out in their fight in London.

It remains to be seen whether 'The Gorilla' still has what it takes to compete at the top level or whether it is all downhill from here.

Watch: When other fighters got the better of Conor McGregor in trash talk

Edited by Harvey Leonard