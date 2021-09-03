Does Darren Till have a tattoo of Paige VanZant on his arm?

No, the mysterious blonde woman tattooed on Darren Till's left arm isn't Paige VanZant.

The prominent piece of skin art on Till's arm has been the subject of discussion among UFC fans since he first appeared in the octagon in 2015. After seeing the image of a smiling woman on the upper portion of Till's arm, observers could not help but ask who the person was.

Many jokingly theorized that it was actually former UFC strawweight star Paige VanZant. As hilarious (or creepy) as that scenario would have been, Till finally ended the debate by denying that the woman plastered on him was VanZant.

In a previous interview with MMA Fighting, Till was asked to address the rumors surrounding his tattoo. The Liverpool native laughed after finding out about the theory MMA fans have put forth. Till squashed the rumors by revealing that the inspiration behind his tattoo was his girlfriend – who he's no longer dating today.

"No, it's not. It's my girl," Till said. "It was a surprise for her on her birthday. I'm gonna do something different so I got a tattoo her face... It's not Paige VanZant, I don't even know who that is."

Darren Till wins at #UFCRotterdam, so let's look back at the day everyone thought he had a Paige VanZant tattoo. pic.twitter.com/k7kQtSxNVm — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) September 2, 2017

What's next for Darren Till and Paige VanZant?

Darren Till is set to return to action in the main event of UFC Fight Night 191. The rising British star will take on fellow top contender Derek Brunson as they jockey for position in the UFC middleweight division.

It will be the first time Till will fight after recovering from a broken collarbone that forced him to withdraw from a scheduled matchup with Marvin Vettori earlier this year. 'The Gorilla' fought presumed title challenger Robert Whittaker in his most recent outing, falling on the wrong side of a unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Paige VanZant has transitioned from MMA to bare-knuckle boxing. The former UFC strawweight headlined BKFC 19 in July against Rachael Ostovich. However, '12 Gauge' had a rocky start to her new career as she ended up losing her BKFC debut via unanimous decision.

