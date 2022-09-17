"Mrs. Darren Chimaev" - Fans mercilessly troll Darren Till for having only one post on his Instagram - a picture with Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till sparking up a friendship was one of the most entertaining things to happen in MMA recently. Till initially approached 'Borz' about a business opportunity with Blockasset, a company that 'The Gorilla' is a partner in.

The duo have now been dubbed 'Smesh Bros' and have grown to be close friends and training partners. Till currently has just one post on his Instagram profile, and it is a photo of him with the Chechen-born fighter prior to 'Borz's' fight with Gilbert Burns.

MMA fans have picked up on this fact and have begun to troll Till about the current state of his Instagram profile. 'The Gorilla' has been labeled as nothing more than the personal assistant to 'Borz', with some fans even referring to Till as Chimaev's wife.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

MMA fans are a fickle fanbase as was seen by how quickly Khamzat Chimaev's fans turned to haters following his recent antics at UFC 279.

Khamzat Chimaev offers Kevin Holland the chance to train together following their bout

Khamzat Chimaev faced off against Kevin Holland at UFC 279. 'Borz' was able to put on a dominant performance, submitting 'Trailblazer' in the first round.

The pair have been involved in several altercations in the past, with the first one taking place at the fighter hotel during a UFC fight week in 2021. The most recent altercation took place backstage prior to the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference.

However, it seems as though Chimaev has put all of the past drama with Holland behind him, as 'Borz' offered 'Trailblazer' the chance to train together. The Chechen-born Swede was speaking to the media at the post-fight press conference, where he said the following:

"I like him, you know. Sometimes we don't like each other before the fights, it's normal and all, we coming for the war. To kill each other. Now this war over so if he wants he can come to my gym and be one of us, he's nice guy."

Kevin Holland is more of a stand-up fighter and has struggled with opponents who have a strong wrestling base, such as Khamzat Chimaev and Derek Brunson. A few months of training with 'Borz' at his gym in Sweden could be exactly what 'Trailblazer' needs to improve his wrestling.

