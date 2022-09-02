"What a horrible, dirty little piece of sh*t" - Darren Till aghast upon seeing clip of individual brutally beating up another man over a cigarette

Darren Till is ever-present on social media, usually posting provocative and frivolous content. However, one of his latest tweets came from a far more genuine and empathetic place, where he called out an individual for brutally attacking another man over a cigarette.

Till was obviously affected by the video enough to post a tweet about it, and called out to the Twitterverse to ask just how far society has fallen:

"Couldn't get a cigarette so beat a man half to death and stole his bag. Can anyone explain what the f*ck is going on nowadays? What a horrible little dirty piece of sh*t..."

Darren Till has never been afraid to speak his mind, and using his wide-reaching voice to call out such egregious behavior can only do good things. One of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster among MMA fans, 'The Gorilla' will only increase in popularity if he continues to set a positive example.

Darren Till responds to Marvin Vettori calling him "irrelevant"

Darren Till was name-dropped by Marvin Vettori during the Italian's pre-fight press conference for UFC Paris this week. 'The Italian Dream' was asked about a previous call out he had made towards Till, to which Vettori responded with:

"I was just calling out everybody, but I don't think I actually called out Darren Till. Like he's actually completely irrelevant at this point in the division. He's literally zero."

Watch the video below from 9:05:

Till responded via Twitter, but instead of returning fire on the Italian, he chose words of peace:

"I've only ever trolled @MarvinVettori on socials for a bit of beef nothing ever malicious or anything but every chance @MarvinVettori gets to spit pure hatred he takes it. What's up bro @Marvin Vettori? Why you hate me and Izzy so much?"

"Good Night to everyone except @MarvinVettori"

Till will most likely be watching the co-main event of UFC Paris this weekend, as he eyes a return to the octagon in the near future. Robert Whittaker is taking on Marvin Vettori to determine the No.1 contender in the rankings, a position that 'The Gorilla' will hope to occupy at some point.

