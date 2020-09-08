Nick Diaz is seemingly open to a potential return to the UFC in early 2021. Well that's what his manager Kevin Mubenga stated, who claimed that the elder Diaz brother will "100%" be fighting next year.

While Stephen Thompson has already pitched in his name as a potential return opponent for Nick Diaz, another former welterweight title challenger in the form of Darren Till has now joined the party in calling out the Stockton based fighter.

Darren Till calls out Nick Diaz

Darren Till himself has moved up from the welterweight division to the middleweight division in recent times. Similarly, Nick Diaz himself also has competed under both divisions and has made his mark at both 170 and 185.

After his intense 14-week training camp, Nick Diaz is currently weighing around the 165-175 range and has now been put on notice by The Gorilla himself. Taking it to his official Twitter handle, Darren Till didn't hesitate in calling out Nick Diaz, as he wrote if the latter is willing to come back and scarp, then he should consider facing Till of all people. The former UFC Welterweight Title challenger ended his statement by claiming that the best fight for Nick Diaz outside of the middleweight champion is Darren Till.

Till's tweet can be seen at this link.

Nick Diaz last competed in the UFC way back in 2015 when he faced Anderson Silva in the main event of UFC 183 in what remains as one of the most iconic fights in the promotion's history. As things stand, it remains to be seen what plans the UFC has in store for Nick Diaz upon his return to the promotion and given if he actually does make a comeback by early next year.

The options are all lined-up for Diaz's return with the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, and even Robbie Lawler being potential opponents who could welcome Nick Diaz back into the UFC.