Darren Till explains why he could never fight UFC star Conor McGregor   

Darren Till believes that the chances of a fight against Conor McGregor are slim to none. "The Gorilla" is of the view that as fascinating as it sounds, his bout against McGregor will never come to fruition.

Speaking to James English in a recent interview, Darren Till emphasized the fact that the size difference between him and McGregor practically makes the fight impossible.

"I know he's (McGregor) fighting at Welterweight now but he's a featherwait. I'm like a middleweight, but even with my time off after (Robert) Whittaker, and now I'm like a light heavyweight."

The Liverpool-born fighter was recollecting the time he once called out Conor McGregor on his Instagram account. The Englishman was in attendance at Anfield for a Liverpool game, and imagined a fight against McGregor would be a standout matchup, since it was his dream to fight at the famous venue.

"That was a little funny thing. I don't see me and Conor ever fighting. I was at Welterweight for the time being and I remember going to Anfield, and my dream is to one day fight at Anfield, then I remember thinking can I ever fight Conor here if he ever came up to 170, now imagine a fight like that."

"I got a lot of **** for calling @TheNotoriousMMA out."



"That was just a dream fight."



Darren Till sets the record straight, but he still wants the biggest fights...



And he still wants Anfield 👀#UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/lJBdthJxRQ — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 30, 2019

The fight between Till and McGregor at Anfield would have been an intriguing clash, but the Irishman would have certainly had a size handicap against The Gorilla.

Also, considering McGregor has only fought Nate Diaz and Donald Cerrone at welterweight, who are reasonably the same size as McGregor, the chances of his potential bout against Till would hold no weight.

What's next for Darren Till?

Darren Till recently had to pull out of the fight against Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 16 owing to an injury. The 27-year-old will be hoping for a quick recovery after his loss to Robert Whittaker in July earlier this year.

He currently sits at #6 in the UFC middleweight rankings, and will be needing a couple of wins to get into the title picture once again. Till had a great kickstart to his UFC career and went 5-0 up, which earned him a title shot against the then-welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Darren Till came up short against Woodley and then lost to Jorge Masvidal, before moving to middleweight and acquiring a win against Kelvin Gastelum. He recently suffered a loss at the hands of Robert Whittaker via a decision.