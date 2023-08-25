Darren Till has hilarious seven-word response to Conor McGregor's weird voice note

Conor McGregor has refrained from competing following a significant leg injury in his last bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021.

'The Notorious' has increased his involvement in mixed martial arts by serving as a coach on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), where he was pitted against Michael Chandler. The filming for TUF has recently come to an end, and the season's final episode was telecasted last week.

The expectation of a clash between McGregor and Chandler in the near future has gained significant momentum, especially since the former two-division champion had previously outlined a strategy involving three fights. His sequence was intended to kick off with a match against 'Iron', scheduled for UFC 296 on December 16, 2023.

However, McGregor's desire to fight in December piqued fans' interest, especially because he hasn't been subjected to any drug testing as part of the UFC's anti-doping program this year.

Recently, an old audio clip of Conor McGregor fervently asserting his dominance as the most powerful figure on the social media platform Twitter (now X) went viral.

Check out the audio clip below:

This clip caught the attention of former UFC welterweight fighter Darren Till, who responded:

"This guy just keeps making my day."

Check out Till's now-deleted tweet below:

Darren Till believes Conor McGregor will never fight again

According to Darren Till, Conor McGregor's return to the octagon is unlikely.

In a recent interview with SportsLens, 'The Gorilla' expressed his belief that McGregor is no longer the same formidable fighter he once was during his prime:

"Conor’s never coming back in my opinion... Conor’s struggling to let go. He doesn’t want to let it go, but it’s time to let go. He’s older, he doesn’t train like he used to. He’s got the money, he's got his beautiful kids and the only problem with Conor right now is he just does not want to let it go. There’s going to come a day where he goes, 'I'm fighting with myself here and I need to let go'."

Till added:

"My opinion of Conor McGregor is you have to respect what he’s done but it’s time to let go. He’s struggling to let go. Maybe he’s not. Maybe he’s going to come back and prove us all wrong. He might just not be ready in terms of testing or maybe he just wants to keep his name out there and he’s thinking in terms of next year. It’s tough to know. He’s a smarter businessman than most of us so you have to trust in what he’s doing."

Check out Till's comments below (from 0:16):