"You’d be more respected eating sh**" - Darren Till hilariously replies to claims surrounding Jake Paul's boxing career

Darren Till has taken a jibe at YouTube megastar-turned-boxer Jake Paul, whilst also criticizing WBC (World Boxing Council) president Mauricio Sulaiman. Till’s criticism came in response to a tweet from Sulaiman wherein the latter suggested that Paul would enter the official WBC cruiserweight rankings if he wins his upcoming fight.

Paul is scheduled to face Hasim Rahman Jr., the son of former boxing heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman Sr. While Rahman Jr. generally competes at heavyweight, the Paul-Rahman matchup is expected to be contested at cruiserweight, which happens to be Paul’s natural weight class.

Addressing the much-awaited Paul-Rahman boxing bout, Mauricio Sulaiman tweeted a photograph of himself alongside Paul. In his tweet asserting that ‘The Problem Child’ could enter the WBC cruiserweight rankings by beating Rahman Jr., Sulaiman noted the following:

“Coming august 6 @jakepaul will take on Hasim Rahman jr . Winning this fight will earn him a @WBCBoxing ranking #PaulRahmanJr @ShowtimeBoxing”

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till was seemingly unimpressed with Mauricio Sulaiman praising 'The Problem Child'. Taking a shot at Sulaiman and Paul, Till hilariously posted the following reply to Sulaiman’s tweet:

“You’d be more respected eating sh** u no good c**t”

Furthermore, ‘The Gorilla’ doubled down on his treatment of the WBC president in a separate tweet, once again labeling him a “no good c**t.” Till tweeted an image of Sulaiman’s Twitter profile with a statement that read as follows:

“@wbcmoro no good c**t”

When Darren Till expressed his support for Jake Paul and his boxing career

UFC middleweight Darren Till (18-4-1 MMA) was scheduled to face Jack Hermansson at UFC London on July 23rd. Unfortunately, Till withdrew from the fight due to injury issues. That said, the 29-year-old Liverpudlian is working hard and has vowed to return stronger than ever.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Jake Paul (5-0 boxing) will face Hasim Rahman Jr. (12-1 boxing) in a cruiserweight matchup. Their fight will headline the boxing event at Madison Square Garden in New York on August 6th.

Intriguingly, Till wasn’t always as hostile towards Paul. On UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast late last year, Till previewed Paul’s scheduled fight against Tommy Fury.

While the Paul-Fury matchup would eventually fall apart, Till emphasized that Paul’s skills ought to be respected. Despite having trained with Tommy Fury, who hails from the legendary Fury boxing clan, he noted that Paul could trouble 'TNT'. Till said:

"I'm not as big a hater as everyone else is about the Jake Paul thing. He seems to be training hard. He can actually fight. Even though I'm a good friend of Tyson Fury, and I know of Tommy, I really do think he's going to give Tommy a hard fight."

