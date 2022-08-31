"In honour of my good friend" - Darren Till hilariously trolls Marvin Vettori while wishing him luck ahead of UFC Paris fight against Robert Whittaker

Darren Till wished Marvin Vettori good luck ahead of his co-main event bout against Robert Whittaker at UFC Paris this Saturday.

But, of course, Till – being one of the biggest trolls in the UFC – couldn't help but poke fun at his fellow middleweight standout in the process. The Englishman took to Twitter to post an old screenshot of his correspondence with Vettori along with the caption:

"In honour of my good friend [Marvin Vettori] fighting this week, Good Luck."

Check out Darren Till's tweet below:

In the screencap, Till issued a callout to Vettori after the Italian's victory over Jack Hermansson in 2020. Vettori responded by acknowledging that the Englishman was inevitably going to post a meme about him. Always one to take part in some shenanigans, Till obliged and posted a hilarious photoshopped image of Vettori.

Till and Vettori were supposed to fight in the main event of UFC on ABC 2 on April 2021. Unfortunately, 'The Gorilla' fractured his collarbone during training camp and was forced to withdraw from the showdown.

In turn, Kevin Holland stepped in on short notice to face Vettori. 'The Italian Dream' went on to win the contest after five dominant rounds against 'The Trailblazer'.

When Darren Till called Marvin Vettori an "utter moron"

Darren Till slammed his would-be opponent Marvin Vettori for doubting that his collarbone injury was legitimate.

During the event's media day, Vettori said he's suspicious about Till's reason for withdrawing from the fight. His statements appeared to have irked Till, who took to Instagram to respond with a long, scathing rant:

"Let’s have it right mate you were going to be my easiest fighT... You are a walking punch bag who’s tough. Nothing more & nothing less. So keep ur bitter mouth shut. For you or anyone to even think for one minute I’d pull out of a fight with some bullsh*t excuse makes me howl. Every fight camp I guarantee I train through way harsher injuries than you and 90% of the roster. What you want me to do? I’ve broke my f*cking collarbone u utter moron."

Check out the poster below:

Unfortunately, Till and Vettori never got to revisit their rivalry. Vettori is set to face one of the best middleweight fighters on Saturday, while Till is reportedly preparing for a much-awaited comeback.

