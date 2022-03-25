"Pulled a knife on me" - Darren Till jokes about how his 'bromance' with Khamzat Chimaev started

Darren Till recently joked that his bromance with Khamzat Chimaev started when 'Borz' pulled a knife on him.

Chimaev and Till have managed to get the MMA community massively invested in their newly forged friendship. The duo have been training together for a while now after 'The Gorilla' joined the Allstars Training Center in Sweden. They appeared on The Triple C and Schmo Show and were asked about how their friendship was formed. Till replied by saying:

"He pulled a knife on me."

Watch Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till talk to The Schmo and Henry Cejudo:

Chimaev further clarified how the friendship started. The Chechnya-born fighter said when Till asked to join him and train with him in Sweden, he welcomed the opportunity as he has been looking to train with 'The Gorilla' for a while now. Here's what Chimaev stated:

"Before the UFC my friend that are back home told about the guy. Met him, nice guy, maybe come to train with us. I said I want to train with this guy. And then we start talking. When I get to the UFC, write to each other in Instagram. Then he calls, I want to come to Sweden. I said welcome brother."

Both fighters also went on to talk about how training together has helped them both improve different aspects of their game so far. Training with an excellent wrestler like Chimaev is beneficial for Till as he has often struggled when a fight hits the floor. The Liverpudillan's crafty striking game has helped Chimaev immesnsely, as he himself said.

Khamzat Chimaev returns to action at UFC 273

Chimaev will be back inside the octagon at UFC 273 as he is set to take on Gilbert Burns in a massive welterweight showdown. 'Borz' is currently ranked No.11 in the 170 lbs division and is coming off a dominant first-round finish over Li Jingliang.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's octagon interview after defeating Li Jingliang:

'Durinho', on the other hand, is a former UFC title challenger and currently sits at the No.2 spot in the welterweight rankings. However, he is currently the underdog for the UFC 273 clash.

It will be interesting to see if Khamzat Chimaev can further build on his hype with a win over Burns and potentially fight for the 170 lbs title.

