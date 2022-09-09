"That's their beef, none of us are gonna step in" - Darren Till narrates his version of UFC 279 backstage fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland

Darren Till provided his version of events following the infamous UFC 279 backstage brawl involving his teammate, Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland.

Chimaev, Holland, and the rest of the UFC 279 competitors were supposed to take part in a pre-fight presser earlier today. However, an altercation between 'Borz' and 'Trailblazer' sparked a backstage melee that ultimately led to the event's cancelation.

Moments after the incident, Till shared his viewpoint during an interview with The Mac Life. The middleweight star argued that his team only wanted to make sure Chimaev didn't get jumped by multiple people. Moreover, as far as he's concerned, Chimaev and Holland should've been left alone to deal with their own beef.

"If Khamzat and Kevin bumped into each other, that's their beef, none of us are gonna step in. ... So I was saying that to Kevin, like, 'None of us are gonna jump, you have your beef with [Khamzat]. And he was like, 'Just worry about your fights, don't tell me what to do.'"

Asked about the rumors that Paulo Costa started the altercation, the British UFC star merely laughed, adding that he knew nothing about the Brazilian's alleged involvement. Costa, of course, had his own run-in with Chimaev a few days ago.

Till also debunked reports from a "fake Brett Okamoto" Twitter account that he was knocked out by Diaz's teammate Chris Avila, and that Chimaev was hospitalized due to the altercation.

Darren Till trashes narrative of Nate Diaz being an underdog against Khamzat Chimaev

Nate Diaz will enter Saturday night's main event fight as a massive underdog. The undefeated Khamzat Chimaev is currently listed as a -1,200 favorite, leaving Diaz as the +750 underdog.

However, Darren Till thinks Diaz is being given less credit than he deserves. Discussing this weekend's main event scrap during an episode of UFC Embedded, 'The Gorilla' said:

"He's [Khamzat Chimaev] coming to kill, but this narrative that Nate's going to pull off the upset, what the f**k is that about? Nate's a dog man, Nate's coming to fight. I know he says all this stuff like he doesn't care and that's the way we are. So this narrative that's been created that it's going to be an upset, that Khamzat's meant to win, yeah, we know Khamzat's meant to win, but does that mean that he's slowed down any little bit in training because it's Nate? This is the hardest I've seen him train."

Check out Darren Till's comments on Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz:

