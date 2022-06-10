Darren Till reacts with viral Cardi B GIF after Belal Muhammad asks him to corner for possible Khamzat Chimaev fight 

Belal Muhammad could be fighting Darren Till's training partner and friend Khamzat Chimaev. However, that hasn't stopped the two from having light-hearted fun on social media.

Till was in the middle of sharing a random take on Android users when Muhammad replied to his tweet with a bizarre request. The No.5-ranked welterweight asked the Liverpudlian to corner him for an upcoming fight.

'The Gorilla' is no rookie when it comes to cornering fighters, of course. He served as a cornerman for Chimaev and Tom Aspinall in their most recent outings.

However, accepting Muhammad's offer could mean that he'll be coaching against his teammate and best buddy Chimaev. Given the implications, the Englishman hilariously responded with an iconic GIF of American rapper Cardi B saying, "That's suspicious!"

Check out the interaction between Darren Till and Belal Muhammad:

The funny interaction came after Muhammad and Chimaev publicly agreed to fight. Chimaev extended an offer to fight Muhammad, which the Illinois native gladly accepted.

Both Chimaev and Muhammad are enjoying great stretches of success. 'Borz' is fresh off an impressive unanimous decision victory over Gilbert Burns. The win catapulted Chimaev to the No.3 spot in the UFC welterweight rankings.

Muhammad, on the other hand, recently avenged his loss to Vicente Luque in dominant fashion. 'Remember the Name' is now on a 10-fight unbeaten streak as he occupies the fifth spot in the rankings.

When Belal Muhammad called Darren Till the GOAT of trolls

It's no secret that Belal Muhammad is a fan of Darren Till's work as an internet troll. The British star previously targeted Colby Covington in one of his pranks, which delighted Muhammad, to say the least.

Till shared a screenshot of his conversation with Covington. At first, it seemed like Till was heaping praise on Covington, but 'Chaos' didn't have a clue that he was being set up. Once he got the welterweight to respond, Till sent a disgusting photo of what appeared to be his own feces. (Click the link at your own risk).

The prank got a kick out of Muhammad, who took to Twitter to call Till the "GOAT" of trolling. The two have since been friendly on social media, but things could change if Muhammad and Chimaev get booked for a matchup.

