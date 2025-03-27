Darren Till couldn't replace KSI against Dillon Danis for alleged "political reasons"

Darren Till has spoken about a potential matchup with former Bellator fighter Dillon Danis. The former UFC fighter claimed that his fight against Danis couldn't take place due to alleged "political reasons."

Ad

For context, Till was set to compete on the undercard of the boxing event headlined by Danis and KSI. The event was scheduled to take place on March 29. However, due to the withdrawal of the Misfits founder, the entire fight card has been postponed.

After the mishap, Till and his team expressed their readiness to step in and fight Danis in place of the YouTuber-turned-boxer. In a recent interview with iFL TV, the Scouser also claimed that the former Bellator fighter wouldn't have fought him even if given the opportunity.

Ad

Trending

He said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Yeah, that was brought up, and I don't know whether they said something like, they couldn't do it for some political reasons, or I don't know if he said no. I'm pretty certain that he [Dillon Danis] said no."

Check out Darren Till's comments below (2:00):

Ad

In 2024, Till transitioned into a boxer. He initially appeared in an exhibition bout against Muhammad Mutie. Following that, the Scouser fought his first professional boxing match against Anthony Taylor and secured a TKO victory.

This weekend, at the now-scrapped Misfits Boxing card, he was scheduled to face Darren Stewart.

Darren Till discusses his potential return to UFC

Before his boxing stint, Darren Till had a buzzing MMA career.

Ad

He made his debut in the UFC, the leading MMA promotion, in 2015. The Scouser's strong performance early on allowed him to challenge for the UFC welterweight title against Tyron Woodley. However, after that opportunity, Till had difficulty finding consistent success in the promotion.

Amid a losing skid, in 2023 the Scouser requested his release by UFC. Interestingly, in a recent interview with Seconds Out, Till reignited his interest in rejoining the MMA promotion for a second stint by saying:

Ad

"We'll see if I wanna go back. Me and Dana [White] are good, really good... Maybe one day [I’ll go back]. I’ll see how much money I make with Misfits first, see how well I do here; I would like to go back one day."

Check out Darren Till's comments below (9:15):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.