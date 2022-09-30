Darren Till takes issue with fighters complaining about Daniel Cormier - "That Fat Potato head could still absolutely maul 99% of the roster on his worst day"

Daniel Cormier has recently been involved in a spat with multiple fighters regarding his comments. Fighters like Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson and Jorge Masvidal have traded shots with the UFC Hall of Famer over Twitter.

Interestingly, UFC middleweight Darren Till has an issue with fighters targeting 'DC' as if they could fight him in reality. According to 'The Gorilla', 'Fat Potato head' Cormier could still run through 99% of the UFC roster:

"Still baffles me fighters giving D.C shit over his analytic P.O.V’s in MMA. They calling him out like they could fight him, don’t forget guys that Fat Potato head could still absolutely maul 99% of the roster on his worst day… let’s show some respect."

Check out the tweet below:

Cormier incited beef with both main-event fighters in the aftermath of the UFC 279 card. 'DC' claimed that Ferguson was a 'shell of himself' after having lost five in a row. 'El Cucuy' responded by referring to the former UFC double champ's 'Towelgate' scandal.

Cormier also claimed that Nate Diaz was lucky not to have faced Khamzat Chimaev as 'Borz' would have run through him. The Stockton slugger obviously replied in typical fashion.

Daniel Cormier questions fighters attacking former fighters who now work in media

In the aftermath of Leon Edwards' welterweight title win, Daniel Cormier suggested that 'Rocky' shouldn't fight Jorge Masvidal. 'Gamebred' did not take Cormier's comments lightly and came down hard on the former UFC double champion. Despite being labeled a 'has been' by Masvidal, Cormier replied amicably and joked about 'Gamebred's' manager Malki Kawa using his Twitter.

Cormier then weighed in on the issue on his new YouTube show, 3 Rounds with DC! Having been involved in multiple spats, the former UFC double champion wanted to know if fighters are talking to him as a peer or as a media personality. 'DC' said:

"The way that athletes attack guys that now work in the media have to ask themselves one question. Are you attacking or talking to Daniel Cormier, the media personality, Michael Bisping, the media personality, or the peer? I ask these guys... are you talking to me as a peer... or the media personality?... When you talk to me as a peer, you gotta deal with Daniel Cormier, the fighter."

Watch Cormier's comments at the 16:39 mark of the video below:

