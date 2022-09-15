"He always mentions me"- Darren Till talks about why a fight with Israel Adesanya irrespective of the title is his eventual goal once he starts fighting again 

Darren Till still has his eyes on a potential fight against Israel Adesanya.

It feels like Till and Adesanya have been discussing a matchup between the two strikers forever. Now that 'The Gorilla' has lost two straight and is recovering from a knee injury, the chances of them fighting are becoming smaller and smaller.

With that said, Till has recently reiterated his interest in fighting Adesanya. During an interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, the Liverpool native had this to say about the middleweight champion:

"One of my big goals, at the end of all this, is to have fought Izzy [Adesanya]. Not for the title, if he's got the title at the time, but he's mentioned me more than I've mentioned him. I think in his head it's that striking mentality... He calls me out more than I call him out... Every time he does an interview with BT Sport or someone, he always mentions me."

Till also mentioned how they are currently at different points in their careers. If Adesanya beats Alex Pereira and stays at middleweight, 'The Gorilla' could only need one or two wins to fight 'The Last Stylebender' in a matchup

Watch Darren Till discuss Israel Adesanya in an interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA below:

Darren Till clarifies that he respects Israel Adesanya despite trash talk in the past

Till and Adesanya have exchanged insults that go beyond fighting. After the middleweight champion called out 'The Gorilla' for celebrating with Tom Aspinall at UFC London, the Liverpool native verbally attacked 'The Last Stylebender.'

Despite their ongoing rivalry, Till was candid about his respect for Adesanya in the same interview with Okamoto by saying:

"I know he respects my striking massively, and I respect his striking. I've talked so much s**t about him, but when it's all said and done, I still respect him."

It would be disappointing if Adesanya vs. Till never happens. While some assume the middleweight champion would be a massive favorite, styles make fights, and anything can happen in MMA.

Watch Israel Adesanya and friends roast Darren Till below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85