Darren Till teases calling Khabib Nurmagomedov's mother to allow UFC return

UFC middleweight Darren Till recently took to social media to tease that he called Khabib Nurmagomedov's mother regarding a UFC comeback.

Everyone's hoping for a Khabib Nurmagomedov return, even his fellow UFC fighters.

The reigning UFC lightweight champion stunned the mixed martial arts world by announcing his retirement after successfully defending his title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 back in October.

Since then, questions have swirled with regards to Khabib Nurmagomedov's real status. Is he really retired? Is he coming back?

Different people within the community have their own opinions and predictions. UFC president Dana White himself believes that the undefeated Russian is coming back for win number 30.

Others, like Darren Till, just want to see 'The Eagle' back in the UFC.

The outspoken former welterweight title contender took to social media - as always - to give his two cents regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov's current situation:

For context, during his retirement speech, Nurmagomedov stated that he promised his mother that he would retire after the Gaethje fight.

Once again, Darren Till comes up with the perfect social media post for the occasion.

Advertisement

Till is currently recovering from an injury that forced him to pull out of his scheduled fight against Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 16 this weekend.

UFC President Dana White to meet with Khabib Nurmagomedov regarding future

As it turns out, we might have an answer regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov's status soon enough.

According to UFC President Dana White, he's set to meet with Nurmagomedov within the coming days to discuss The Eagle's future with the UFC.

While Nurmagomedov himself maintains that he is retired, White believes otherwise. The UFC has yet to declare the 155-pound championship up for grabs as well.

With Khabib Nurmagomedov's future uncertain, people have started speculating who is the rightful next UFC lightweight champion.

With the division stacked with contenders, there are a number of choices to be made in terms of matchups. The Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier clash at UFC 257 in January could be a number one contender fight.The Tony Ferguson-Charles Oliveira fight which is scheduled for UFC 256 in December is also important in the scheme of things.

Other names like Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler, Rafael dos Anjos, Dan Hooker are also still in the mix as well.

For sure, 2021 will have a ton of exciting, important matchups in the 155-pound division.