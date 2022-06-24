"Watch your mouth" - Darren Till threatens to leak Chael Sonnen's number to the public in hilarious Twitter exchange

Darren Till recently threatened Chael Sonnen not to attack him on Twitter as he would otherwise release the American's phone number on the social media platform.

All of this stems from a back-and-forth exchange Till had with Ariel Helwani on Twitter. After being dissed by the MMA journalist, the Englishman decided to publicly post Helwani's number on Twitter. The incident caught Sonnen's attention, who wrote:

"Hey Darin, did you give Ariel’s number out? You have heard the expression mess with the bull get the horns, correct?"

Darren Till saw the post from 'The Bad Guy' and asked him to watch his mouth. Till threatened to release his number as well and posted a screenshot of Sonnen's contact after blurring the essential information:

"Watch ur mouth."

Darren Till is set to return in July as he will take on Jack Hermansson in an important middleweight clash. 'The Gorilla' has won only one of his last five fights. After a successful middleweight debut against Kelvin Gastelum, Till dropped a decision against Robert Whittaker. He went on to lose to Derek Brunson via submission in his last fight.

The Liverpudlian is currently ranked No.8 in the middleweight division of the UFC. Hermansson sits at the No.7 spot. The fight will take place in Till's home country of England in the second UFC FIght Night event this year in London.

Chael Sonnen suggested Darren Till to step in and fight Marvin Vettori after Robert Whittaker withdrew

Marvin Vettori was set to take on Robert Whittaker at UFC 275. However, the fight had to be postponed after 'The Reaper' suffered an injury. In a YouTube video, Chael Sonnen suggested that Darren Till should have considered stepping in to fight the Italian:

"Vettori is also suggesting that as a replacement for Whittaker, he fights Till. What do you think of that? I like it. I don't know where Till's mind is right now. I know he's doing all of the right things."

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about Darren Till vs. Marvin Vettori:

Whittaker vs. Vettori will eventually take place on September 3 at UFC Paris. Till, meanwhile, later got scheduled to fight 'The Joker'.

Sonnen has implied on multiple occasions that Darren Till is a great fighter and a superstar. However, he has also highlighted the Englishman's issues with wrestlers.

