There's very few things in the world like a big fight entrance" - Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy describes 'surreal' experience alongside Paddy Pimblett at UFC London

On episode 40 of the Chattin Pony podcast hosted by Paddy Pimblett, 'The Baddy' spoke to Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy. Pimblett asked Portnoy about his experience at the most recent UFC London event. At the event, Portnoy not only sat cageside for the fights, but had the honor of walking out with both Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann. Portnoy described the experience as 'surreal', sharing:

"I never dreamed I'd be in that situation ever. It's just one of those surreal moments, that you know there's very few things, like in the world, probably like a fight entrance - like a big fight entrance. So it was surreal. The whole experience."

Portnoy and 'The Baddy' are good friends, with Pimblett also being signed to Barstool Sports as a brand ambassador. His presence at the event certainly didn't go unnoticed, so it seemed to be both a successful marketing strategy as well as a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Portnoy. Very seldom does someone get to experience what it's like to make the walk to the octagon without having to fight. Portnoy's walkout can be seen below:

'It's not good for you' Dana White on Paddy Pimblett's weight fluctuation

Paddy Pimblett has been under a lot of scrutiny for his habit of ballooning up in weight between fights and it was recently confirmed he's been at it again. 'The Baddy' admitted to weighing around 200 pounds to reporters backstage at UFC on ESPN 41. Dana White was asked about his fluctuations and dished on how it's neither good for him nor the company, stating:

"It's not good for you. You know, I mean we all know it. We know that fluctuating and cutting that much weight is very bad. It definitely doesn't prolong your career. Listen, he's a grown man, he can do whatever the hell he wants."

If Pimblett is around 200 pounds, that would be at the very least 45 pounds over the lightweight limit that he fights at. If 'The Baddy' is truly to become a future champion, perhaps he should heed White's warning and dial it down a bit between fight camps.

