David Benavidez gets honest about Jake Paul's contribution to boxing while heaping praise on 'The Problem Child' for attracting viewership

Jake Paul is considered to be a polarizing personality in the combat sports realm. However, he's continually featured in high-profile crossover boxing matches, primarily against retired boxers or MMA fighters crossing over to the squared circle. David Benavidez, who's regarded as one of the best boxers today, is among the notable fight game personalities who've publicly supported Paul.

A number of Paul's detractors have consistently maintained that he should fight a full-time boxer, around his size and age, rather than boxing against MMA fighters or smaller/retired boxers. Some critics alleged that 'The Problem Child' is simply an influencer/celebrity boxer and not a legitimate contender in the sport.

Speaking to Fight Hub in late 2024, David Benavidez made an allusion to how the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson matchup attracted around 60 million viewers on the Netflix platform. Suggesting that Paul was benefitting boxing by bringing in a new audience to the sport, 'The Mexican Monster' stated:

"I don't have a problem with anything he [Jake Paul] is doing because he promotes himself really well. He's giving these other fighters that were not making no money a chance to eat, and now they're making millions of dollars, and they're giving them a big stage to perform on. You know what I mean? So at the end of the day, people, they just gotta see that. He brought 60 million viewers; him and [Mike] Tyson, 60 million viewers on Netflix. That's never been done in anything in boxing on Netflix. You know what I mean? So the more eyes he brings to the sport the better."

David Benavidez indicated that he came from a rough neighborhood and background, whereas Jake Paul had a comparatively safer life. He underscored that the influencer could perhaps influence wealthy persons to take up boxing and succeed:

"Maybe a little kid that is very rich, very wealthy might see Jake Paul and maybe want to get into boxing. Maybe he becomes the best boxer. So the more fans you get, the more people you touch for boxing, that's good with me."

Check out David Benavidez's comments below:

Watch David Benavidez's interview below:

What's next for Jake Paul and David Benavidez?

In his most recent boxing match, in November 2024, Jake Paul secured a unanimous decision victory against former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. The fight was widely derided, with Paul particularly being condemned, as many believed that the influencer was wrong in fighting a retired boxer who was over 30 years his senior and battled with health issues.

On the other hand, David Benavidez is the WBA (Regular) light heavyweight champion and the WBC interim light heavyweight champion. Benavidez has lately been linked to a potential fight against undisputed light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol as well as Artur Beterbiev; albeit the consensus is that Bivol and Beterbiev are likely to clash in their trilogy next.

Incidentally, Jake Paul has previously praised David Benavidez, even hailing the latter as his favorite boxer ever back in 2023. Furthermore, as ESNews, 'The Problem Child' -- who's lately been linked with a long-awaited grudge match against KSI -- notably hosted Benavidez at his Super Bowl party and Bar Mitzvah earlier this year.

Check out Jake Paul and David Benavidez's meeting below:

