David Benavidez vs. Terence Crawford? Floyd Mayweather shares surprising alternative for a potential mega-fight at 168 pounds

Terence Crawford has been eyeing a mega-fight with fellow star Canelo Alvarez at the Mexican's current weight class of 168 pounds, but he isn't the only one.

Surging super middleweight contender David Benavidez has called for a clash with Alvarez since last year. He is also the WBC mandatory challenger for the undisputed 168-pound champion, and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez may be stripped of his title should he not fight Benavidez.

With the sport of boxing continuing to be plagued by an inability to make the best fight the best, all-time great Floyd Mayweather has shared an alternative mega-fight at 168 pounds.

Mayweather was recently interviewed by FightHype, suggesting a potential clash between Crawford and Benavidez. He said this:

"[Terence Crawford is a ] super skillful fighter. Very talented fighter... If he wants to go to 168 [pounds] and he wants to fight Canelo, and Benavidez wants to fight Canelo. If they can't get Canelo, then they can fight each other. Benavidez and Crawford."

He continued:

"If both of you guys are chasing one fighter. If you feel like you're chasing him and you can't get that fighter, then you should say, 'F**k it we'll fight each other.'"

Watch Floyd Mayweather's interview below from 0:00:

Terence Crawford shares coy response about his potential next fight

Terence Crawford's performance against Errol Spence Jr. last year saw him become the first male boxer to be crowned an undisputed champion in two weight classes.

The clash was arguably the biggest fight in boxing for the last thirty years, and 'Bud' proved he was a generational talent with his TKO victory over Spence Jr. in Round 9.

'The Truth' activated the rematch clause in their contract in the wake of his first career defeat. But after recently undergoing cataract surgery, it appears that the much-anticipated rematch will no longer take place.

'Bud' recently appeared in Puerto Rico to receive special recognition for his talent, where he was asked who he could fight next.

He said this:

"I don't want to give out too much too soon, so everybody is gonna have to wait and see the next move for Terence Crawford."

He was asked if he could face the winner of Keith Thurman vs. Tim Tzyu, and 'Bud' said this:

"We shall see. Tim Tzyu's got a tough fight with Keith Thurman, hopefully after that fight we can see the next move."

Watch Crawford's interview below from 1:25: