  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • David Feldman insists Conor McGregor’s BKFC move depends on potential UFC White House comeback

David Feldman insists Conor McGregor’s BKFC move depends on potential UFC White House comeback

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 23, 2025 05:44 GMT
BKFC founder talks about Conor McGregor
BKFC founder talks about Conor McGregor's return to action. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

BKFC founder David Feldman recently shared his honest thoughts on Conor McGregor potentially making his bare-knuckle debut. Feldman made it clear that the Irishman's fight in the BKFC would depend on his potential return to action on the UFC White House card next year.

Ad

The UFC White House card is set to go down next year as part of the grand America250 celebrations. While the card was initially scheduled for the Fourth of July, logistical issues forced the promotion to reschedule for June. McGregor notably expressed a keen interest in competing on the card and has called for a fight against Michael Chandler.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Feldman addressed the BKFC co-owner potentially making a move to bare-knuckle fighting and explained how his potential UFC White House card return would impact that. He said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think that he’s very serious about what he’s doing with his comeback fight. He’s going to do that fight. Unless something really crazy off the wall happens... He’s doing everything that I think a fighter should do at this point. He’s got a long time to go before that July 4 card next year."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"I think it [BKFC debut] depends on the outcome of the White House card... If he wins, if he looks good in that fight, he’s going to fight another fight. If that happens, then I would bet 100 percent he’ll fight for BKFC. Why wouldn’t he? What would he do for the evaluation of the company if he fights for BKFC? He’ll double or triple it, and then he just doubled or tripled his interest in it, and that’s way more than he’s going to get fighting anywhere else."
Ad
Ad

Michael Chandler gets 100% real about potential Conor McGregor fight at UFC White House

Michael Chandler believes he should be fighting Conor McGregor on the UFC White House card. The former Bellator champion recently shared his thoughts on settling his rivalry with McGregor and claimed that he's confident about the fight materializing.

In an interview with MMA Fighting (via @MMAFighting on X), Chandler outlined the current status of his bout against McGregor and said:

"If I can physically make it to the octagon, I'm showing up and I'm putting on a show for the fans. I think we're closer now than we have been, and I've always said if you're a betting man, don't put money on him necessarily coming back. But now this changes things a lot. In my heart of hearts. I think I'm fighting Conor McGregor at the White House. And I'm sure as hell this makes a ton of sense for a multitude of reasons."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications