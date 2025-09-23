David Feldman insists Conor McGregor’s BKFC move depends on potential UFC White House comeback

BKFC founder David Feldman recently shared his honest thoughts on Conor McGregor potentially making his bare-knuckle debut. Feldman made it clear that the Irishman's fight in the BKFC would depend on his potential return to action on the UFC White House card next year.The UFC White House card is set to go down next year as part of the grand America250 celebrations. While the card was initially scheduled for the Fourth of July, logistical issues forced the promotion to reschedule for June. McGregor notably expressed a keen interest in competing on the card and has called for a fight against Michael Chandler.In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Feldman addressed the BKFC co-owner potentially making a move to bare-knuckle fighting and explained how his potential UFC White House card return would impact that. He said:&quot;I think that he’s very serious about what he’s doing with his comeback fight. He’s going to do that fight. Unless something really crazy off the wall happens... He’s doing everything that I think a fighter should do at this point. He’s got a long time to go before that July 4 card next year.&quot;He continued:&quot;I think it [BKFC debut] depends on the outcome of the White House card... If he wins, if he looks good in that fight, he’s going to fight another fight. If that happens, then I would bet 100 percent he’ll fight for BKFC. Why wouldn’t he? What would he do for the evaluation of the company if he fights for BKFC? He’ll double or triple it, and then he just doubled or tripled his interest in it, and that’s way more than he’s going to get fighting anywhere else.&quot;Michael Chandler gets 100% real about potential Conor McGregor fight at UFC White HouseMichael Chandler believes he should be fighting Conor McGregor on the UFC White House card. The former Bellator champion recently shared his thoughts on settling his rivalry with McGregor and claimed that he's confident about the fight materializing.In an interview with MMA Fighting (via @MMAFighting on X), Chandler outlined the current status of his bout against McGregor and said:&quot;If I can physically make it to the octagon, I'm showing up and I'm putting on a show for the fans. I think we're closer now than we have been, and I've always said if you're a betting man, don't put money on him necessarily coming back. But now this changes things a lot. In my heart of hearts. I think I'm fighting Conor McGregor at the White House. And I'm sure as hell this makes a ton of sense for a multitude of reasons.&quot;