  • Days after UFC Rio triumph, Charles Oliveira celebrates unexpected win in Argentina: "Today I realized another great dream of mine"

Days after UFC Rio triumph, Charles Oliveira celebrates unexpected win in Argentina: "Today I realized another great dream of mine"

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Oct 19, 2025 03:23 GMT
Charles Oliveira celebrates a victory in Argentina. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Charles Oliveira celebrates a victory in Argentina. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Charles Oliveira recently celebrated a significant victory that is not related to his MMA career. The Brazilian fighter won a flat horse race, which he described as a lifelong dream come true.

Oliveira is fresh off a second-round submission victory over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio. Days after the victory, Oliveira took to Instagram to share his excitement about winning a harness racing tournament, which is a type of horse racing, in Argentina. While the name of the event has not yet been revealed, it clearly meant a great deal to him to achieve this win.

In his Instagram post, 'do Bronx' wrote:

"Today I realized another great dream of mine 🙏 🙌 🙏 to win in Argentina a great career with GORA MERMERBY ESCORPION. It's even more in a prize grid like the national race. Thank you to everyone who helps me and believes in my dreams, thank you 🙏"

Check out Charles Oliveira's post below:

Charles Oliveira calls for BMF title fight after UFC Rio victory

Charles Oliveira's victory over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio marked a swift comeback following his defeat to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317, where he suffered a knockout in the opening round and failed to win the vacant lightweight title.

As for his next bout, Oliveira has expressed his desire to face Max Holloway and challenge for the BMF title.

In the UFC Rio octagon interview, 'do Bronx' said:

"Hey Hunter [Campbell]. Charles Oliveira vs. Max Holloway [for the] BMF [title]. Let's make that happen." [Via translator]"

Holloway, who was watching the event live on his stream, immediately shared his reaction to the callout.

"Me and him have a history. He is blaming it on some kind of injury. I guess we get to figure it out now."

Oliveira and Holloway have faced each other in the UFC, where 'The Blessed' won by TKO. In his most recent fight, Holloway defended the BMF title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318.

Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
