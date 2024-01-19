"DC will be salty till his grave" - Fans react as Jon Jones claps back at Daniel Cormier's "bad employee" comments

Jon Jones recently expressed strong disapproval of comments made by Daniel Cormier regarding his relationship with the UFC.

'Bones' took to X to address the situation and reminded 'DC' of their previous encounters:

"Never let a 'bad employee' beat you up and take everything from you twice. It’ll leave you bitter for a really long time evidently."

Check out Jon Jones' tweet below:

The longtime bitter adversaries recently reignited their feud after Cormier implied that Jones is a "bad employee." This reference is linked to newly revealed documents that provide additional insights into the strained relationship between the UFC heavyweight champion and the promotion back in 2014.

Fans responded to Jones' reply with a variety of reactions.

"Savage 😂 , My Man Jon Bones Jones 💪🏽"

"Death, Taxes, & Jon/DC beefing"

"DC will be salty till his grave 😂"

"DC can’t stop talking about this man"

"Bring DC out of retirement let’s get the Trilogy Fight 🔥"

Jones secured a unanimous decision victory over 'DC' in their first face-off at UFC 182 in 2015. Subsequently, he delivered a knockout with a head kick in their rematch at UFC 214 in 2017. However, the second outcome was later nullified to a no-contest as Jones tested positive for banned substances.

When Dana White praised Jon Jones as the GOAT

Despite previous disagreements between Dana White and Jon Jones, the UFC CEO acknowledges and respects the heavyweight champion's remarkable achievements in the realm of fighting. According to White, 'Bones' stands as the undisputed greatest of all time.

During the UFC 285 pre-fight press conference last March, White said:

"When you look at Jones' career, he is undefeated. He should be 27-0 right now. He won that fight. That fight should've been a stoppage, not a DQ [disqualification]... If you look at the people that he went through to win the title and defend the title, it's very impressive. It's undeniable that he is the greatest of all time."

Check out Dana White's comments below (0:28):

Jones boasts a professional MMA record of 27-1 and one no-contest. His sole defeat came through disqualification at 'The Ultimate Fighter 10 Finale' in 2009 against Matt Hamill due to illegal elbows.

The former longtime light heavyweight champion has secured victories against several notable opponents, including Daniel Cormier, Chael Sonnen, and Alexander Gustafsson.