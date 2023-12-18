"Decisions Mean Nothing!" - Colby Covington receives motivational message from WWE Hall-of-Famer following disappointing loss at UFC 296

Professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall-of-Famer Ric Flair recently took to social media to share words of motivation for Colby Covington, who suffered defeat in the main event of UFC 296.

'The Nature Boy' suggested that Covington's loss didn't mean much as it was via unanimous decision. Flair also stated that he will continue to serve as a source of instpiration for the UFC welterweight contender:

"Decisions Mean Nothing! And The Nature Boy Will Continue To Be Here To Inspire You, Every Time You Walk Into That Cage… WOOOOO!"

Expand Tweet

The recent interactions between Covington and Flair started in the lead-up to UFC 296. In the fifth episode of the UFC 296 Embedded Series, 'Chaos' sat down for a chat with Nina-Marie Daniele. The social media infuencer showed Covington a video of Flair wishing him luck for the upcoming title fight:

"Colby Covington, it's the 'Nature Boy'!... Good luck Saturday night. You're the man! Colby Covington, you are the man! Wooooo!!!" said Ric Flair.

Covington shared his happiness at the video, calling the experience "humbling."

Check out Ric Flair's message Covington's reaction from the 0:48 mark below:

Coby Covington fought Leon Edwards for the welterweight title in the main event of UFC 296. The night did not go well for 'Chaos', as he was outclassed by his opponent for the majority of the fight.

Covington ended up losing via unanimous decision as all three judges scored the contest 49-46 in favor of Edwards.

Colby Covington believes he won the fight at UFC 296

After coming up short in the main event of UFC 296, UFC welterweight Colby Covington made an appearance at the post-fight press conference. 'Chaos' shared that he believed himself to be the rightful victor of the fight on December 16.

Covington then accused the judges of favoritism, saying they scored the fight against him due to the 35-year-old's support of former U.S. president Donald Trump, who was in attendance for the event at the T-Mobile Arena:

"I thought I had the win, I thought I did enough, but the judges never favor me, they hate me because I support Trump, and everybody hates Trump in this building, so it is what it is. Life goes on."

Check out Covington's remarks from the 7:00 mark below: