Dee Devlin's surprising comment on Conor McGregor in underwear sparks wild reactions as fans beg the UFC star to "put on some pants"

Over the years, Conor McGregor and his longtime partner, Dee Devlin, have endured the test of time through tumultuous periods. The couple are blessed with four children and they frequently share glimpses of their family life on social media.

Most recently, McGregor shared a post-workout mirror selfie on Instagram from the Straight Blast Gym in Ireland. Notably, the Irishman sported minimalist attire, with his newly awarded Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt draped around his neck.

The picture of Conor McGregor in nothing but bare essentials triggered diverse reactions from fans, with some expressing bewilderment about the unusual public display. They said:

"Conor, may you please put on some pants brother?"

"Bro put on some pants wtf."

"I feel like I should be paying for this content."

Meanwhile, Devlin chose to drop a surprising comment on the post, which had a playful undertone that left some fans somewhat bewildered. She commented:

"Straight home to mammy I’ll get them jocks in the wash for you."

However, Devlin's choice of comment on McGregor's picture, dressed in nothing more than his athletic essentials, prompted playful reactions from fans. One fan wrote:

"That's a fire comment by the Mrs."

Another fan said:

"Child #5 on the way before we see Conor fight again at this rate."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Damn, what a lucky guy!"

Fan reactions via: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram

Daniel Cormier is confident that Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will take place at 185-pounds

Over two years since his last fight, Conor McGregor has finally announced the return date for his next clash. McGregor recently announced that his fight with Michael Chandler will take place in June, potentially headlining the International Fight Week at 185 pounds.

While both fighters have never competed in that weight class before, McGregor seems to have stayed true to his initial plan that the fight will be contested at that weight. Speaking about the clash on a recent episode of the DC & RC show, former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier said:

“It shouldn’t happen there. I agree that it doesn’t have the meaning that it should have (at lightweight). But I still believe it does because I believe that Conor McGregor is just going to make Michael Chandler do whatever he wants. And if that means fighting at a weight class he’s never fought at, that he doesn’t feel comfortable at, that’s what he’s going to do because he feels like it’s going to be in his favor.”

Catch Daniel Cormier's comments below: