Defamation of character will affect DC's bottom dollar - Brendan Schaub on Tony Ferguson accusing Daniel Cormier of cocaine use

Tony Ferguson recently made some unsavory comments about Daniel Cormier, seemingly accusing 'DC' of using cocaine by claiming that the former two-division champion should "lay off the yay." Brendan Schaub believes Ferguson's comments could cost Cormier financially.

Cormier responded to Ferguson’s claims, stating that the former interim lightweight champion is "reaching" with his accusations. 'DC' even subtly roasted 'El Cucuy', referencing his recent knockout loss to Michael Chandler.

"Ok Tony now you’re reaching. Are you saying I do cocaine? I’m so confused right now. I dont know why you’re after me. Get micheal chandler he’s the one kicked your face not me."

During the latest episode of The Schaub Show, Brendan Schaub gave his take on the matter. The retired UFC heavyweight and TUF alum compared the situation with his own personal experiences of dealing with individuals trying to smear his name.

"That’s the thing with like, you know defamation of character, stuff like that… Like the narrative on me, which I don’t talk about, you know?"

'Big Brown' further added:

"With Tony Ferguson, when you say this, DC’s a guy who’s public figure and is associated with brands, like myself… And when you say cocaine use, or drug use, or this other stuff… It’s going to affect his bottom dollar. And that’s when this has to be addressed."

Watch the latest edition of The Schaub Show below (reaction to Ferguson's comments - 42:29):

The back-and-forth between Daniel Cormier and Tony Ferguson kicked off when 'El Cucuy' posted a clip of Cormier's infamous weigh-in prior to his fight against Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson at UFC 210. Many have accused Cormier of cheating the system by putting his hands on the towel, which influences the weight shown on the scale.

Ferguson claimed that Cormier should've been stripped just like Charles Oliveira was prior to the recently concluded UFC 274 pay-per-view.

Tony Ferguson would've retired if not for first-round success against Michael Chandler

Tony Ferguson has endured a disappointing run in the UFC lightweight division over the last two years. After compiling a 12-fight win streak, Ferguson came up short against Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in 2020. He subsequently picked up unanimous decision losses to Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

In his most recent outing, 'El Cucuy' was viciously knocked out by Michael Chandler at UFC 274. He arguably won the first round of the bout, dropping the former Bellator champion and looking sharp throughout the opening five minutes.

In the aftermath of the devastating defeat to Chandler, some started calling for the former interim champion to retire. During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Ferguson revealed that his success in the first round against 'Iron' has dissuaded him from calling it quits.

“I talked to my dad, and my coaches. And I said if I knew I didn’t have the gumption, or the will to want to go anymore, if I didn’t do good in that first round, I would’ve called it quits. I would’ve said, 'F**k this, I’m out, I’m retiring, I’ll go coach everybody to be at this high level and that’s it.'”

Watch Tony Ferguson's appearance on Submission Radio below (retirement talk - 6:10):

