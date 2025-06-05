  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "Defeating strong opponents, and taking the belt" - Yuki Yoza maps road to world title after brilliant ONE Championship debut

"Defeating strong opponents, and taking the belt" - Yuki Yoza maps road to world title after brilliant ONE Championship debut

By Craig Pekios
Modified Jun 05, 2025 01:49 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
[Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

One fight into his ONE Championship run, kickboxing sensation Yuki Yoza is already plotting his path to 26 pounds of gold.

Ad

Stepping onto martial arts' biggest global stage for the very first time, the former K-1 lightweight champion delivered a show-stealing performance against Russian standout Elbrus Osmanov, walking away with an impressive unanimous decision victory during their bantamweight kickboxing tiff at ONE Friday Fights 109.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a video on his YouTube channel, Yoza looked back on his big win inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok and, more importantly, what comes next:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I managed to win my ONE debut fight. The support from Japan and the cheers from people who came to the venue really gave me strength, and I was able to win. Thank you".
Ad
"My goal is to become ONE world champion, so I'll continue fighting, defeating strong opponents, and taking the belt. Please continue supporting me."
youtube-cover
Ad

Yuki Yoza has his sights set on a scrap with Superlek Kiatmoo9

While Yuki Yoza is ready to take on anyone that ONE puts in front of him, the former K-1 World Grand Prix Champion has one big name on his mind. Discussing his next fight with the promotion, Yoza said:

"Oh, I'm looking forward to it. Really, anyone. Although I want Superlek."
Ad

Superlek, of course, is one of the most decorated strikers in all of ONE Championship.

The former two-sport titleholder still sits as the ONE flyweight kickboxing king and is primed for an opportunity to reclaim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title he lost on the scale earlier this year.

Clearly, 'The Kicking Machine' has his hands full at the moment, but perhaps one day we'll see Yoza go toe-to-toe with the Thai legend.

Ad

Until then, it will be exciting to see just how far Yuki Yoza can go inside the Circle.

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE Friday Fights 109 replay on demand via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.

About the author
Craig Pekios

Craig Pekios

Twitter icon

Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications