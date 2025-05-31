"We can talk when I'm fully recovered" - Superlek wants to lock on his recovery before thinking of potential Nabil Anane trilogy

Superlek isn't thinking about his next opponent. He's only focused on getting back to 100%.

During a recent interview, former ONE atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex was keeping her fingers crossed that a rematch between Superlek and Rodtang Jitmuangnon would go down in 2025.

As exciting as a sequel to the greatest Muay Thai fight of the last 50 years sounds, 'The Kicking Machine' may already have his hands full with a highly anticipated trilogy bout against ONE interim bantamweight kickboxing world champion Nabil Anane.

Asked which fight he would prefer during a conversation with the South China Morning Post, Superlek said:

"I am honestly not thinking about that right now at all. I am prioritizing my health and my wellness first. I just want to get better from my injury. We can talk when I’m fully recovered."

'The Kicking Machine' hasn't offered a potential timeline for his return, but once he's ready to go, there are a slew of high-profile matchups awaiting the Thai superstar.

Superlek left frustrated by his poor performance against Nabil Anane at ONE 172

When Superlek does return to the Circle, he'll look to erase of memory of his last outing, which left a lot to be desired.

Going into his rematch against Nabil Anane at ONE 172, Superlek was primed to unify his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title with Anane's interim bantamweight Muay Thai strap. Unfortunately, that moment would never come after 'The Kicking Machine' failed to make weight 24 hours ahead of fight night.

As a result, Superlek was stripped of his bantamweight Muay Thai title.

The fight moved forward as a catchweight bout that ultimately saw Anane come out on top, delivering a lights-out performance against his Thai rival.

"I would say that I was facing a few struggles at that time, and mainly, I just feel kind of frustrated with myself," Anane said while looking back on his weight miss and subsequent lackluster performance at ONE 172. "I actually don't know how to describe this feeling."

Which fight would you rather see when 'The Kicking Machine' is ready to return: Superlek vs. Anane III or Superlek vs. Rodtang II?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

