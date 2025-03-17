“Defense is out the window” - Jonathan Di Bella expects carnage when aggressive headhunters Rodtang and Takeru collide

Former undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is heading to Japan for his next fight. Performing on a stacked ONE 172 card in Saitama, Di Bella will find himself among the absolute best fighters in the world.

And he can't help but be starstruck by the sheer amount of big-time names competing at this event. The 28-year-old Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative is particularly excited for the evening's main event, where Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon throw down for divisional supremacy.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Di Bella talked about the Takeru vs. Rodtang showdown and shared his thoughts on the thrilling pairing.

Di Bella stated:

'They both take too much punishment for me. Like, the defense is out the window. Nobody has defense right there. I'm not saying they don't have it, I’m saying they don't use it. They don't use their defense in fights."

He added:

"So, I'll say Takeru is going to win."

Needless to say, Di Bella, as well as the entire world, will be watching this fight finally go down.

Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon ready to wow the crowd at ONE 172 in Japan

There is no world title on the line, but Japanese kickboxing icon 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa will finally get to face off with former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand.

The two go to war in a ONE flyweight kickboxing super-fight at ONE 172. The event will broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live on global pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

