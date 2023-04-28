"Definitely 50k right there!" - Fans bowled over by The Korean Zombie showing off incredible musical skills 

UFC fighter Chan Sung Jung aka 'The Korean Zombie' has fans bowled over with his incredible singing skills.

Currently ranked No.6 in the UFC featherweight division, Jung's fighting credentials require no introduction, but it's his musical talent that needs to be talked about more.

In a recently posted video on the Instagram page of Freak MMA, the former UFC featherweight title challenger was seen showcasing his singing skills on stage.

Watch the video below:

'The Korean Zombie's singing video has left fans awestruck and many, including UFC president Dana White, have reacted to it online. White commented:

"I love it"

Take a look at some of the other reactions below:

"@danawhite do you think he deserves another title shot after this amazing performance?"

"@danawhite performance of the night! Definitely 50k right there!"

"@danawhite he shoulda charge you PPV to watch this clip hahaha"

"@danawhite You love the money fight"

"New Mythical Fighter: Kpop Zombie"

"Bro doing side quests now"

"It's no making enough money on UFC, he got to find a side job"

"Imagine getting koed by the Korean zombie and he serenades you with his voice while you're sleeping"

"Even karaoke is a sport in Korea"

Fan reactions

'The Korean Zombie' next fight: Is he fighting Max Holloway next?

Chan Sung Jung has been out of action for over a year. His last fight was for the UFC featherweight championship against Alexander Volkanovski in April 2022, which he lost via TKO. While retirement was rumored, a fight against Max Holloway could now be on the horizon.

Holloway recently called out the fellow promotional veteran following his win over Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City. During the post-fight press-conference, 'Blessed' expressed his interest in fighting Chan Sung Jung in Australia later this year:

"Korean Zombie, that's the only guy from the - that is the only guy in my time with the older guys that didn't get to fight. I would love that fight."

Catch Max Holloway's comments below (7:06):

'The Korean Zombie' later took to Instagram to respond to Max Holloway's call-out. Claiming that he's open to fighting 'Blessed' "anytime, anywhere," the 36-year-old said:

"Holloway! If you want to fight me, anytime, anywhere. Let's go brother!"

Watch the video below:

Poll : 0 votes