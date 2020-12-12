UFC Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo is set to defend his title for the second time in three weeks, as the 32-year-old will face the No.1 Contender, Brandon Moreno, in the main event of UFC 256.

Figueiredo has reinvigorated the UFC's Flyweight division which seemingly looked mundane before the Brazilian put on three incredible performances in 2020.

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno all set for the big fight at UFC 256

At the weigh-ins ahead of their main event clash at UFC 256, Deiveson Figueiredo was seen giving the throat slash gesture to Brandon Moreno.

Meanwhile, Moreno on the other hand rocked his 'Assassin Baby' persona and pulled a hand heart gesture at Figueiredo.

Figueiredo has delivered a string of dominating performances in 2020 and some would even argue that the Brazilian is the UFC's best fighter of the year, having comfortably overpowered some of the top Flyweights in the division.

Should Figueiredo also defeat Brandon Moreno, the 32-year-old would undoubtedly lay the strongest claim to the UFC fighter of the year accolade.

In a recent interview, Figueiredo predicted that he will submit Moreno in the first round of their title clash. The Brazilian fighter also added that he doesn't see The Assassin Baby out-grappling him:

"(Moreno) will be submitted. I’ll take him down and submit him. First round. He’s not a man to fight two rounds," said Figueiredo. "Brandon Moreno comes from a boxing background; he has sharp little boxing, but speaking of jiu-jitsu and takedowns, I see no qualities in him. So it’s an easier match-up for me to fight. I thought Perez’s game was easy, and I think his is way easier."

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno are undefeated in their last five fights

Deiveson Figueiredo has been on an incredible run ever since he suffered a defeat at the hands of Jussier Formiga in March 2019. Since then, The God of War has outpointed top contenders like Alexandre Pantoja, Tim Elliot, Joseph Benavidez and Alex Perez.

Brandon Moreno, on the other hand, has defeated the likes of Kai Kara-France, Jussier Formiga, and most recently, his namesake and the surging flyweight prospect, Brandon Royval.