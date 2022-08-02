"Brandon looked the same as he always has" - Deiveson Figueiredo reviews Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France, says 'Don't Blink' needed to "impose his will" more to win

Deiveson Figueiredo wasn't too impressed with Brandon Moreno's performance against Kai Kara-France in Saturday's UFC 277 pay-per-view.

Moreno captured the interim flyweight title after finishing Kara-France in the third round of their co-main event clash. As decisive as the victory was, Figueiredo didn't think his rival showed any improvement from their last fight.

'Deus Da Guerra' appeared on the latest episode of The MMA Hour and chimed in with his thoughts on the interim title fight. Figueiredo said through a translator:

"Brandon looked the same as he always has. He's never changed his game. It's always the same and I have the antidote for him."

As far as Kara-France is concerned, the Brazilian champion believes he could've won the fight had the imposed his will more authoritatively. That said, though, Figueiredo acknowledged that the Kiwi fighter did his best.

"I think [Kara-France] was doing everything he could to win, but I would like to see him with more blood in his eyes and impose his will a little bit more. I thought he could've pulled out the win had he done that."

Deiveson Figueiredo admits he was caught off-guard by Brandon Moreno

Deiveson Figueiredo admits he was caught off-guard by Brandon Moreno

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno had themselves a classic confrontation inside the octagon after the championship bout. Unlike previous iterations of in-cage face-offs, the two titleholders surprisingly kept their interaction cordial.

Watch the face-off in the clip below:

For the first time, the quadrilogy will go down between Figueiredo & Moreno for all the gold!

Figueiredo admitted that he too was surprised with how the whole thing went down. The Brazilian revealed that he came into the cage prepared for a heated confrontation, but Moreno's nice-guy demanor rubbed off on him:

"When I entered the cage, I entered the cage with rage. I'm always looking for a knockout, but you know, Brandon was so sweet during the interview that it was contagious. And it kind of rubbed off on me so it kind of calmed the beast in me, but now I'm back. The rage is back and I'm coming for the knockout in the fourth fight."

Nonetheless, Figueiredo pointed out that he's still coming into the fourth fight full of "rage," vowing to knock Moreno out.

Moreno's recent win sets up what is expected to be the UFC's first-ever tetralogy between a pair of fighters. As things stand, the rivals are 1-1-1 against each other after three consecutive meetings.

