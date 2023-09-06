'Delusional or uninformed?' - Dana White takes subtle swipe at PFL CEO Donn Davis over UFC fighter pay critique

Dana White has seemingly taken a jibe at PFL founder, co-owner, and chairman Donn Davis after the latter's recent criticism of the UFC. Founded in 2017 and launched in 2018 after acquiring WSOF (World Series of Fighting), the PFL has grown to become one of the world's top MMA organizations over the past few years.

The UFC has long been regarded as the world's premier MMA organization. Meanwhile, organizations such as One Championship, PFL, and Bellator consistently attempt to catch up with the UFC.

In a recent appearance on the Front Office Sports podcast, Donn Davis claimed that the PFL does everything the UFC does while doing some things better. He opined that in the PFL, fighters are paid better and are in control of their careers.

Additionally, Davis indicated that in the UFC, the fighters' star power and career trajectory are determined by their being liked by Dana White and the UFC organization. He claimed that, on the contrary, a fighter's in-cage performance decides their future in the PFL.

During a DWCS (Dana White's Contender Series) press conference, UFC president Dana White was asked about Donn Davis' criticism of him (White) and the UFC. White responded by implying that he wasn't aware of Davis' comments. Furthermore, White subtly jibed at Davis and stated:

"Well, there's one of two things in that. There's either a lot of delusion, or he's uninformed. Almost everything in that statement is incorrect, except for, 'What happens in the cage determines your future.' I think that's the only right thing that he said."

Watch the press conference below:

White added:

"And you know what? Good for him. Get out there. Let's fire it up. Let's, you know... It's all good. Listen, I've said this before about the PFL. I have no beef with those guys. Those guys have always been stand-up guys and have always been classy when it comes to the business. You know, these guys are in this to compete with us, and I respect that."

Check out White's comments in the video below:

Donn Davis' criticism of Dana White comes amid reports of Bellator buyout and major investments in the PFL

As reported by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, a Saudi investment group, believed to be SRJ Sports Investment, has bought a minority equity ownership stake in the PFL. Apparently, the group has become an investor in the PFL's new regional MMA league, PFL MENA.

The investments in the PFL are reportedly intended to fund the organization for signing more top-tier MMA fighters and provide an impetus to its international expansion plans. PFL MENA is expected to launch in 2024.

Intriguingly, Donn Davis' jabs at Dana White and the UFC have come at a time when the PFL is looking to escalate its offensive in competing against the UFC to become the world's top MMA promotion. Moreover, it's believed that the long-running rumors of the PFL purchasing Bellator could prove to be true in the near future.