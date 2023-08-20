Demetrious Johnson admits feeling butterflies ahead of jiu-jitsu pitstop at IBJJF Masters Worlds

Demetrious Johnson is feeling anxious about competing for the first time in years.

Later this month, ‘Mighty Mouse’ will head to the Las Vegas Convention Center for the 2023 IBJJF Masters Worlds. Competing as a brown belt, Johnson will look to put his ever-evolving grappling skills to the test against some of the best competitors in the world.

Speaking about the competition during his recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Demetrious Johnson revealed that he is undeniably excited and even a little nervous about competing in his first grappling tournament in nearly 20 years.

“I'll probably be getting five to six matches, so I'm excited, man. I haven't felt butterflies, anxiousness, in a very, very long time."

Demetrious Johnson is hailed by many as one of if not the greatest pound-for-pound fighter in the history of mixed martial arts. The fact that he is still learning and evolving his skills is a testament to why he has carried world championships in some of the biggest combat sports organizations in the world.

Whether or not ‘Mighty Mouse’ will put those newly acquired skills to work inside the circle remains to be seen. Following his impressive unanimous decision victory over Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 in May, Johnson suggested that he could look to hang up his four-ounce gloves for good.

Thus far, Johnson has not made a decision one way or another, but recent reports revealed that he is hoping to compete with bodybuilder and fitness guru Bradley Martyn before making a decision about his future in the sport.

