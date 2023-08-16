Demetrious Johnson admits he’s ‘not too concerned’ about next career step

Demetrious Johnson isn’t worried about the details of his next fight.

On May 5, ‘Mighty Mouse’ concluded his trilogy series with Adriano Moraes by securing a unanimous decision win in the ONE Fight Night 10 main event. Shortly after getting his hand raised, the reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion announced he hadn’t decided on whether or not to retire.

During an interview with MMA Junkie, Johnson was asked about potentially fighting again. The MMA legend responded by saying:

“I’m not too concerned on that right now [on when is my next fight].”

Demetrious Johnson made his ONE Championship debut in March 2019 after solidifying his legacy as a 12-time MMA world champion.

He started his ONE tenure by competing in the ONE Flyweight MMA World Grand Prix Championship. After securing two impressive wins, ‘Mighty Mouse’ defeated Danny Kingad in the finals in October 2019.

Johnson’s Grand Prix world title led to an undisputed title shot against Adriano Moraes. Unfortunately for the American, things didn’t go as planned, as Moraes emerged victorious with a shocking second-round knockout.

In March 2022, Demetrious Johnson completed a side quest by taking out Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a mixed-rules bout. Following his historic win, Johnson targeted Moraes and won their next two fights to wrap up the trilogy series.

After defeating Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10, ‘Mighty Mouse’ revealed that he’ll take time to consider his next step.

