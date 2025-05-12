Demetrious Johnson asks Tom Aspinall's father about raising children considerably bigger in size: "I used to spar with him all the time"

In a recent YouTube video uploaded on Tom Aspinall's channel, Aspinall welcomed Demetrious Johnson. During the collaboration, 'Mighty Mouse' asked Aspinall's father, Andy, about his son's size and what it was like raising a son of his physical stature.

Andy, a martial artist and coach, is 5 feet 8 inches tall, while Aspinall's mother Tracey is just an inch shorter than her husband. However, Aspinall himself towers at 6 feet 5 inches in height. Naturally, Johnson asked the UFC fighter's father what it was like raising a son who dwarfs him in size, with the answer being:

"I used to spar with him all the time. I'd spar every [unintelligible], until he was 17 or 18. Still rolling."

Check out Tom Aspinall's father's comments below (8:23):

Aspinall is on a stellar run in the UFC heavyweight division, having captured the interim title at UFC 295 with a first-round TKO of fearsome power-puncher Sergei Pavlovich, who was on a five-fight knockout streak at the time. He followed that up by decimating Curtis Blaydes within a round as well, defending the belt at UFC 304.

Several of the promotion's top five heavyweights have fallen to Aspinall, who has never once gone to a decision in his career. And at just 32 years old, which is relatively young for heavyweight mixed martial artists, he seems primed for a dominant reign if he manages to capture the undisputed title.

Unfortunately, there's a barrier he can't seem to overcome, and it isn't necessarily a fight he can't as much as a fight he can't get.

Tom Aspinall awaits title unification

UFC heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones has been the target in Tom Aspinall's eyes for quite some time. With the interim heavyweight title in his possession, logic dictates that Aspinall must challenge Jones for the undisputed heavyweight belt. That is the UFC's plan, but no date for the unification clash has been announced.

In fact, 'Bones's' lack of commitment to fighting Aspinall has sparked frustration in the MMA community. While the UFC could remedy the situation by stripping Jones of the belt, they seem reluctant and are still hoping for 'Bones' vs. Aspinall in 2025 to unify the belts.

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

