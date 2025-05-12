Demetrious Johnson asks Tom Aspinall's father about raising children considerably bigger in size: "I used to spar with him all the time"

In a recent YouTube video uploaded on Tom Aspinall's channel, Aspinall welcomed Demetrious Johnson. During the collaboration, 'Mighty Mouse' asked Aspinall's father, Andy, about his son's size and what it was like raising a son of his physical stature.
Andy, a martial artist and coach, is 5 feet 8 inches tall, while Aspinall's mother Tracey is just an inch shorter than her husband. However, Aspinall himself towers at 6 feet 5 inches in height. Naturally, Johnson asked the UFC fighter's father what it was like raising a son who dwarfs him in size, with the answer being:
"I used to spar with him all the time. I'd spar every [unintelligible], until he was 17 or 18. Still rolling."
Check out Tom Aspinall's father's comments below (8:23):
Aspinall is on a stellar run in the UFC heavyweight division, having captured the interim title at UFC 295 with a first-round TKO of fearsome power-puncher Sergei Pavlovich, who was on a five-fight knockout streak at the time. He followed that up by decimating Curtis Blaydes within a round as well, defending the belt at UFC 304.
Several of the promotion's top five heavyweights have fallen to Aspinall, who has never once gone to a decision in his career. And at just 32 years old, which is relatively young for heavyweight mixed martial artists, he seems primed for a dominant reign if he manages to capture the undisputed title.
Unfortunately, there's a barrier he can't seem to overcome, and it isn't necessarily a fight he can't as much as a fight he can't get.
Tom Aspinall awaits title unification
UFC heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones has been the target in Tom Aspinall's eyes for quite some time. With the interim heavyweight title in his possession, logic dictates that Aspinall must challenge Jones for the undisputed heavyweight belt. That is the UFC's plan, but no date for the unification clash has been announced.
In fact, 'Bones's' lack of commitment to fighting Aspinall has sparked frustration in the MMA community. While the UFC could remedy the situation by stripping Jones of the belt, they seem reluctant and are still hoping for 'Bones' vs. Aspinall in 2025 to unify the belts.