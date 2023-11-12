"Jon Jones just announced he’s going back down to 205" - UFC fans fear for 'Bones' after Tom Aspinall's dominant KO victory over Sergei Pavlovich

Tom Aspinall repeated history when he knocked out Seregi Pavlovich in a short-notice interim heavyweight title fight at UFC 295. The win was reminiscent of fellow Englishman Michael Bisping’s knockout win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 199, which made him the undisputed middleweight champion.

Aspinall accepted the fight on short notice after UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones pulled out of the main event contest against Stipe Miocic due to a training injury. The UFC went ahead with an interim title fight between the back-up fighter for the event - Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall.

Riding a six-fight knockout streak, Sergei Pavlovich was regarded as a dangerous threat due to his precise striking. Meanwhile, Aspinall’s tendency to keep the chin high was perceived as the major flaw, despite an overall well-rounded game.

However, the Brit proved to be the faster and more effective striker between the two and knocked out Pavlovich in a little over one minute.

Watch the knockout sequence below:

Expand Tweet

With the win, Tom Aspinall has nearly confirmed a meeting with Jon Jones, unless the UFC keeps the Jones vs Miocic fight intact. However, the 30-year-old’s impressive performance has MMA fans worried for Jon Jones.

Here are some fan reactions to Aspinall’s win that caught our attention:

"Jon Jones just announced he’s going back down to 205."

"Unpopular opinion: Tom Aspinall will be the first man to defeat Jon Jones."

"Tom Aspinall would fu***ng demolish Jon Jones dear lord."

Fan reactions to Aspinall's UFC 295 win

Tom Aspinall dedicates the UFC interim title to his father

Aspinall realized the dream of becoming a UFC title holder by taking a high-risk short notice fight against a game opponent. The British fighter dedicated the win to his father during the post-fight interview and went on to put the belt on his father’s shoulders. Aspinall said:

“I believe in myself. I’ve worked really hard over the years and this man right here, my father, he has worked harder than anybody. So this belt is dedicated to my father.”

Watch the full octagon interview below:

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates