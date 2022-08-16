"Khabib got out unscathed" - Demetrious Johnson believes Khabib Nurmagomedov would've lost if he continued fighting

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson believes that lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov would have recorded a loss in his career if he continued to fight inside the octagon.

During the most recent episode of The MMA Hour, Johnson sat down with Ariel Helwani to discuss whether the Dagestani would've been able to continue his unbeaten streak in the UFC.

"I think, the more time you spend in this sport, your chances [of losing] get higher, for you getting knocked out or anything like that. You know, Khabib got out unscathed, 29-0? If Khabib continued to keep on fighting, he would have lost one of these, he would have lost."

Catch the full interview below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov finished his professional MMA career with an invincible 29-0 record, announcing his retirement after his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020.

The Russian's career in the UFC saw him record 13 straight wins, including victories over former two-division champion Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Since his retirement, Khabib Nurmagomedov has founded Eagle FC, an MMA promotion based in Miami, while also cornering a number of rising UFC names, including Islam Makhachev and cousin Umar Nurmagomedov.

29-0 in MMA13-0 in UFCFrom Nashville to Fight Island, Khabib Nurmagomedov's unstoppable eight-year run through the UFC is officially at an end 🦅The Eagle retires unmatched and undefeated.We were lucky to be there for the journey 29-0 in MMA13-0 in UFCFrom Nashville to Fight Island, Khabib Nurmagomedov's unstoppable eight-year run through the UFC is officially at an end 🦅The Eagle retires unmatched and undefeated.We were lucky to be there for the journey 🙌https://t.co/cKZGiUnS92

Dana White snubs Khabib Nurmagomedov in his top 5 list of MMA greats

UFC president Dana White believes that former lightweight champion Khabib retired too early to be considered one of the greatest.

In a video published by GQ Sports, White noted that Khabib left in his prime, and so can't be considered in the GOAT debate.

“It’s so hard. Obviously, he is talented enough. You know, who knows what he could accomplish, but he retired too early. Believe me when I tell you, I have tried to convince Khabib to come out of retirement. We will see what happens over the next couple of years, but I feel like he left in his prime. I mean, look at what he did to Justin Gaethje right before he retired.”

Watch Dana White talk about Khabib in the video below:

The Russian retired at the age of 32, with many believing that his best years were yet to come. However, Khabib insisted that after his father's tragic death, he would not compete inside the octagon again.

With a stunning undefeated record to show while beating some of the best in the UFC, 'The eagle' was inducted into the Hall of Fame last month, cementing his status as one of the promotion's legends.

Edited by Harvey Leonard