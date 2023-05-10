Demetrious Johnson cements GOAT status in trilogy win over Adriano Moraes

With his win at ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson solidified his status as the greatest of all time.

‘Mighty Mouse’ successfully defended the ONE flyweight world championship against division rival and former eight-time world titleholder Adriano Moraes in the evening’s main event. After splitting highlight-reel knockouts in their first two meets, Johnson and Moraes went the distance, delivering a 25-minute war that saw ‘Mighty Mouse’ walk away with his 26 pounds of gold intact.

“ONE Flyweight World Champion Demetrious Johnson reacts after a successful World Title defense against rival Adriano Moraes in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10! “

ONE Fight Night 10 represented Demetrious Johnson’s 25th career win and 14th victory in a world title fight, a stat that undoubtedly makes him one of, if not the greatest fighter to ever step inside the cage.

At 36 years old, Johnson has little left to prove in combat sports. As a result, ‘Mighty Mouse’ is toying with the possibility of hanging up his gloves once and for all. Fans no doubt want to see Johnson continue to compete but certainly can’t blame the flyweight icon for choosing to walk away on top.

If he does choose to walk away, last Friday night’s win will put the cap on a legendary career that has spanned nearly two decades. Should ‘Mighty Mouse’ choose to keep his career going, he will face an incredibly tough challenge in ONE flyweight contender Kairat Akhmetov. ‘The Kazakh’ earned his spot as the next man in line with a decisive unanimous decision victory over Aussie striker Reece McLaren at ONE Fight Night 10.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime in North America.

Poll : 0 votes