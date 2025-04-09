Demetrious Johnson drops honest verdict on Paddy Pimblett’s UFC title chances

UFC rising lightweight Paddy Pimblett is set to co-headline UFC 314 against Michael Chandler. He is gearing up to secure a victory in the fight, aiming to take Chandler’s ranking position and move one step closer to his dream of becoming UFC lightweight champion. Recently, Demetrious Johnson recently weighed in on ‘The Baddy’s' ambition and expressed confidence in his ability to fulfill that dream.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Johnson shared his thoughts on Pimblett's chances of becoming a UFC champion in the future. ‘Mighty Mouse’ acknowledged the UK native’s potential to reach the pinnacle of the UFC and also highlighted the harsh reality of MMA that many great fighters never manage to capture a title.
"I think one day he’ll be a champion. If he doesn’t, he’ll be like one of the guys who were really good but never were champions," Demetrious Johnson said.
Check out Demetrious Johnson’s comments below:
Pimblett remains undefeated in the UFC with a record of 6-0 in the promotion and an overall professional MMA record of 22-3. A victory over Chandler would push ‘Baddy’ one step closer to UFC gold.
In his last UFC outing, Pimblett delivered an impressive performance against King Green at UFC 304, securing a first-round victory via a triangle choke.
Paddy Pimblett shares plan to fight for UFC lightweight title in 2026
The UFC lightweight division is considered one of the most entertaining and toughest divisions in the sport, making it extremely challenging for fighters to become champion.
Paddy Pimblett recently laid out his plan to get his hands on UFC gold. During his appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Pimblett shared his roadmap to the title.
‘The Baddy’ emphasized that he plans to finish Michael Chandler inside two rounds at UFC 314 and then target a top contender like Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje by the end of the year. He said:
“I'm going to beat Michael Chandler. I'm going to finish Michael Chandler in two rounds. Then I'm going to fight someone like Charles Oliveira in Abu Dhabi—Charles or Justin. I think Dustin will be retired by then, so maybe even Armen, but I think he'll have a fight. And once I beat them, I'll fight for the title in 2026. That's my road, man—that's the path I want to follow.”
Check out Paddy Pimblett’s comments below (35:47):