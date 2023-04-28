Demetrious Johnson gets support from friend-turned-rival Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo broke down Demetrious Johnson’s flying knee knockout against Adriano Moraes and predicted their upcoming trilogy bout.

Before signing with ONE Championship, ‘Mighty Mouse’ dominated the UFC flyweight division. In August 2018, Cejudo avenged his loss against Johnson and became the second UFC fighter to defeat him.

Now that they are close friends, ‘Triple C’ showed support for the ONE flyweight MMA world champion by saying this about his unforgettable flying knee knockout against Moraes:

“We really gotta frame this things up because there is like five moving parts. Fakes the knee, throws the hand, kind of pulls it back, catches him with that right hand, stalks him, look he is not taking him down. Right now, any other fighter, you know what they would do?

"They would take him down, they would bum rush… Look at how calm Demetrious is. I mean that’s IQ guys. That right there [the flying knee] is the sweet science of fighting…”

Henry Cejudo continued by providing his prediction for Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes III:

“Who do I think is going to win? I like you Demetrious but you also knocked my a*s out… I’m going to have to go with the guy who knows how to wear that fro [Moraes] better than you… Nah! Psych! I have to go with Demetrious Johnson. Sorry Adriano, I respect you, dude. There’s no way that I would doubt a guy like Demetrious Johnson. 11 title defenses in the UFC, his display of different arsenals from flying knees to flying armbars.”

On May 5, Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes will fight for a third time, with both fighters holding a knockout win over the other. The elite flyweights will headline ONE Fight Night 10, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil. With Johnson recently teasing his retirement, this will likely be their last fight in the Circle.

ONE Fight Night 10 will feature three world championship fights in front of fans at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. For those that can’t attend live, the event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

