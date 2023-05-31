Demetrious Johnson listening to his emotions as he ponders retirement

Demetrious Johnson admitted to letting his emotions play a role while pondering the next step in his mixed martial arts career.

On May 5, ‘Mighty Mouse’ earned his 25th career victory as he dispatched former eight-time world titleholder Adriano Moraes to retain his ONE flyweight world title. Closing out their trilogy in style, Demetrious Johnson is now contemplating his next step. Will it be another ONE world title defense? Will it be retirement? It’s almost certainly going to be one or the other, but as of right now, DJ simply doesn’t know.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour following his ONE Fight Night 10 headliner, Johnson spoke about letting his emotions play a role in what could be the biggest decision of not just his career, but his life.

“This was before I started letting my emotions come out and listen to my emotions like what do you do when you’re done fighting? Like are you gonna start working on other projects?”

Of course, MMA fans have their fingers crossed in hopes that Demetrious Johnson will continue to compete after closing out his iconic trilogy with Adriano Moraes. If fans get their wish, ‘Mighty Mouse’ will likely be tasked with taking on streaking flyweight contender Kairat Akhmetov in his next outing. There is also the possibility of Johnson straying from the world of MMA to meet fellow flyweight world champion Mikey Musumeci in a submission grappling superfight.

If Johnson chooses to return to the Circle, which matchup would you like to see him sign up for?

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

