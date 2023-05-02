Demetrious Johnson looking at acting as potential career move after MMA

Demetrious Johnson may have hinted at his next career move if he does hang up the gloves.

Before he defends the ONE flyweight world championship against Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the American legend sat down with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour for an interview.

During their lengthy conversation, Johnson teased that he might get into acting once he’s done creating his indomitable legacy in mixed martial arts.

Johnson said that it could be a nice change of pace from the physical grind that MMA’s put him through for nearly two decades. He made one thing clear, though, he’s not doing any stunt work.

“That'd be fun. But I think it depends on what I am forming. What am I acting? What's the story? No, not stunt work. I don't think so because you take a lot of big beatings. I'd rather you know. We'll see.”

It was in that candid interview that Helwani asked if Demetrious Johnson had started taking acting classes, to which ‘Mighty Mouse’ gave such a brutally honest answer:

“No, no. I just lie to people in front of their faces. I just wing it. Would I take lessons? Absolutely. Yeah, to act or whatever, but I don't take lessons... I'm always open to learning different things. But we'll see.”

The reigning ONE flyweight world champion, though, still has a lot of fight left in him and will headline ONE Fight Night 10, ONE Championship’s first on-site event in the United States, on May 5 at the sold-out 1stBank Center.

The card’s main event will feature the trilogy bout between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight world title. With the two superstars at a 1-1 stalemate, it’s a certainty that both want to close the rivalry in Colorado.

ONE Fight Night 10 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

